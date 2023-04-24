Stevie J ordered to return Faith Evans’ ‘stolen’ Mercedes amid divorce battle

Former Love & Hip Hop star Stevie J allegedly took Faith Evans’ car without permission to drive to Coachella.

Now, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Faith filed an emergency motion to regain possession of her 2023 Mercedes Sprinter Van and sought permission to prevent her estranged husband from driving her other vehicles.

She said the court should order the Sprinter Van to be used exclusively by her and for Stevie to reveal the location of her car.

In a written statement to the court, the Grammy-winning singer said she purchased the car for $164,000 without any financing and for her personal use.

“The insurance policy does not cover [Stevie], and he is unauthorized to drive,” the motion reads, according to the outlet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Faith also alleged that Stevie was violating his suspended driver’s license by driving her car.

According to the court docs, she was sleeping on April 12, 2023, when Stevie allegedly took her car and drove to Coachella.

Faith said she filed a police report for a stolen vehicle on the same day her car was taken after asking her estranged husband to return it.

The court reportedly granted the motion and ordered that her Mercedes be returned.

Stevie J hired a new lawyer in the divorce battle with Faith Evans

The drama comes after 51-year-old music producer Stevie J filed for divorce from Faith in 2021 following three years of marriage.

Earlier this month, Stevie seemingly had a change of heart about potentially rekindling his relationship with Faith and continued the long-standing divorce battle by hiring a new lawyer to represent him.

According to Radar Online, his new lawyer, Evan Itzkowitz, is from the Los Angeles-based firm, Harris-Ginsberg.

The outlet reports that his previous law firm parted ways with the music producer due to conflicts working on the case.

It is unclear whether the issues involved Stevie’s attempts to win back Faith amid their divorce battle.

Viral video after Stevie J initially filed for divorce in 2021

Shortly after Stevie J filed to end their marriage in 2021, a viral video surfaced of the pair having a heated argument over cheating allegations. The former LHHATL star subsequently apologized.

The pair seemingly reconciled and confirmed they were spending the Christmas holidays together that same year before splitting again.

Last year, Stevie offered another apology on Mother’s Day and pleaded with Faith to return to him after confessing to “humiliating” her.

“Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world. From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart,” Stevie wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

He continued, “I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married.”

Faith has kept their divorce battle off social media and did not respond to his apology.