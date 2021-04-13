Stephanie recounts long working hours and low pay during her stint on 90 Day Fiance

Stephanie Davison has issues with low pay and long working hours while on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit:TLC

Viewers may have noticed Stephanie Davison’s absence from the 90 Day Fiance Tell All.

However, that doesn’t mean fans won’t get the chance to hear her side of the story.

Stephanie is spilling all the tea about what really went down while filming the popular TLC show and she’s doing it on her own terms.

The Tell All, which aired its first part on Sunday, briefly addressed Stephanie and ex-fiance Ryan’s absence.

However, there was no reason given as to why the former couple was not a part of the show.

As it turns out, the businesswoman has a major bone to pick with the network.

Stephanie talks harsh working conditions on the show

During a video dubbed Sofa Talk with Steph, the 90 Day Fiance star recounted harsh working conditions.

At the beginning of the video, she was joined by friend and personal trainer Frank who detailed a medical issue that occurred during filming in Belize.

“You know, you’re one of my very best friends, we’re together three times a week working out. We talk about a great deal and one of the things that you had said is ‘Yeah, you could tell Stephanie, you were exhausted.’ Because there were times I was working 15 hours a day. And especially after I was bitten by hundreds of bugs…” shared Stephanie.

“Yeah, yeah I mean working under those conditions would’ve been brutal,” responded Frank. “Not only the long hours but then…the [bug bites] would’ve had a drastic impact on you over time.”

He continued, “You take in the fact the exhausting from the long hours plus having to endure being bitten by the bugs over and over and over again. And then the after-effects of that and having to seek medical treatment from it.”

“These are like the worst possible conditions to be working under,” Frank added.

Stephanie says she is owed money

The 90 Day Fiance star was not impressed with the meager $1,000 per episode that she was paid.

However, she has other money gripes with the network as well.

According to the 52-year-old, she dished out money for other expenses during filming that she has still not been compensated for.

The medical condition she detailed previously is one such expense that came out of her pocket.

Another expense was a missed flight that occurred during the flight to Belize.

“One of the parts that they did cut out was that we missed two airplanes due to the fact that they had forgotten some camera equipment from New York,” shared Stephanie.

The 90 Day Fiance star claimed that she had to end up carrying the extra camera equipment which required extra check-in time.

However, due to the last-minute issue with the cameras, Stephanie missed two planes, “Which they never reimbursed me for,” she remarked.

She continued, “I had to pay extra for luggage…So not only did I have to buy two more airline tickets I had to pay extra for bags.”

The 90 Day Fiance star noted that she has yet to be reimbursed for all those expenses and right now, she’s simply not happy with TLC.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.