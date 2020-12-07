Stephanie Matto says she ‘barely ever’ gets hate from 90 Day Fiance fans anymore

Stephanie Matto is ready to move on from her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and it seems that the hate is starting to die down too.

The 30-year-old YouTube star’s relationship with ex-girlfriend, Erika Owens, ended in disaster during the show’s fourth season.

Since then, Stephanie has continued to grow her following on other platforms, including YouTube and OnlyFans.

Stephanie says she ‘barely ever’ receives 90 Day Fiance hate anymore

During a recent follower Q&A on her Instagram, Stephanie explained that it seems she isn’t the only one who has moved on from the show – it seems the haters have too.

One follower asked Stephanie, “Do you still have 90 Day fiance haters?!?”

Stephanie responded stating that shortly after the show began to air, she received a massive amount of hate from 90 Day Fiance fans who didn’t like her.

“Not really. I barely ever get mean comments anymore, and I am glad for that because for a while it was very FULL on,” she explained.

However, Stephanie also confesses that she received some great advice from past 90 Day Fiance personalities who let her know that it wouldn’t overwhelm her forever and eventually it would slow down.

“Previous cast members told me it would die down after the show ends and they were 100% right.”

She concluded her response by saying that she’s experiencing normalcy in her life again.

“Life is back to normal and I feel like I have found a really solid community of lovely people on here who are supportive and kind!”

Stephanie received plenty of flack for her relationship with Erika

Stephanie’s time on the show was full of drama between her and her then-girlfriend Erika.

Her time in Australia, which was meant to deepen her bond with Erika, ended up being plagued by dramatic fights, jealousy issues, and differing views on intimacy.

Ultimately, the couple ended up calling it quits.

During another fan Q&A over on her YouTube, Stephanie answered a question that wondered if she regretted her time on the show.

She initially began by saying that she tries to live her life without regrets but that it was hard to watch herself on the show.

She confessed, “And I think that while it was really challenging and hard. I’ve rewatched the show a couple of times and I can quite honestly say, like, I don’t like the person I saw on TV. So, it almost comes as no surprise to me when other people dislike me.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.