Stephanie Matto blasted as ‘pathetic’ for trying to get ‘clout’ from viral Delta Airlines story

By now, we’ve all heard the story about the Delta Airlines passenger who had explosive diarrhea and caused a flight to be diverted a few days ago.

However, they’ve kept the anonymity of the passenger because, well, anyone would die of embarrassment.

That is unless you’re Stephanie Matto, who’s trying to get clout from the now-viral story by claiming to be the passenger in question.

However, 90 Day Fiance fans were not amused, and they blasted Stephanie on social media and called her “pathetic” for trying to get attention from the story.

If it’s one thing we know about Stephanie, it’s that she doesn’t get embarrassed — after all, she boldly sold farts in a jar and cashed in on the unique business venture.

The fart jar business ended abruptly when she was hospitalized, but since then, she’s branched out with fart jar candles and related merchandise.

Now, Stephanie has moved on from farting to pooping for attention?

Stephanie Matto claims to be the Delta Airlines passenger in the viral story

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum posted a video on Instagram with a public apology to Delta after a flight headed to Barcelona was forced to make an emergency landing due to health concerns.

“I am so sorry. This is my public apology to delta… 😥 #publicapology #deltaairlines,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “I had 🧨 diarrhea on a Delta Flight and forced it to be diverted back.”

In the video, the 32-year-old claimed that she was the passenger who had “diarrhea on the Delta Airlines flight the other day.”

She then apologized to anyone she “inconvenienced,” whose vacation she may have ruined, and those who had to do the messy cleanup.

“To anybody out there thinking about ever ordering sushi at an airport, just don’t do it, it’s not worth it,” added the fart jar entrepreneur.

90 Day Fiance fans blast Stephanie Matto for clout-chasing

After sharing the video online, Stephanie got a slew of comments, and some of her followers were amused by the post, but others blasted her for clout-chasing.

“All lies pathetic,” said one commenter.

“Stop lying for clout GIRL BYE,” said someone else.

One Instagram user wrote, “Wow. I don’t even know why you would say that it was you other than for attention. I’ve never had an issue with anything you’ve ever done or said in the past but this is just a bit much.”

Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

One commenter exclaimed, “Scary how thirsty this woman is.”

Another person said, “Here is the attention you ordered.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.