Stephanie Hollman says Brandi Redmond is in a ‘much better place’ after contemplating suicide

The Real Housewives of Dallas is back on our TV screens and there’s a lot that the women will tackle in Season 5.

Not only did they film the show in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but they also had their own share of personal issues to get through.

One storyline that will play out this season is Brand Redmond’s racial controversy.

The OG came under fire several months ago after a 2017 video of her mocking the Asian community resurfaced on social media.

The media backlash was brutal and the mom-of-three went into a downward spiral–even contemplating suicide.

Thankfully, Brandi sought professional help for her issues and her bestie Stephanie Hollman recently shared that she’s come a long way and is doing much better.

Brandi confesses to suicidal thoughts during the RHOD premiere

The official first episode of Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas premiered on Tuesday night, and it was eye-opening, to say the least.

Brandi Redmond met up with her castmates face to face for the first time since her racial controversy and had quite a bit of explaining to do.

During a sit down with her best friend Stephanie Hollman, the red-haired beauty also revealed that she contemplated suicide during the ordeal

And in a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Hollman got emotional while talking about her best friend wanting to end her life.

“I knew she was suicidal because she would call me and tell me that she was feeling like she needed to end her life,” shared Stephanie. “It was very scary, a very emotional time. Sorry — it’s still [begins crying] very hard to talk about.”

The RHOD star revealed that she was relieved –and so was Brandi’s husband–when the 42-year-old got professional help for her mental state.

“Most of it was over the phone, but she would call me and just tell me that she just felt like she shouldn’t be here,” noted Hollman. “It was just so sad, so hard, and like I said, pretty much, that week or the following week she took care of herself and sought some help.”

Brandi Redmond is doing much better

Despite Redmond going through a difficult time, things are taking a turn for the better.

During the interview, The Real Housewives of Dallas star shared that Brandi –who is now expecting her fourth child–is doing much better.

“She’s in a much better place,” revealed Stephanie.

But the reality TV personality confessed that it’s going to be hard for Brandi to watch this season and have to relive the moment all over again.

“I think sometimes …when you watch a show and you lived it, it can really bring up some tough times,” Hollman noted.

She continued “And then whenever you have people that tell you everything that they feel about you, it’s hard. No matter what way you look at it, it’s just hard.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.