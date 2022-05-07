Stassi Schroeder speaks out about ‘cancel culture’ after 2020 firing from Vanderpump Rules

Stassi Schroeder shared her thoughts on “cancel culture” after her 2020 firing from Vanderpump Rules. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is getting real about the impact of her being axed from the show ahead of Season 9.

Stassi was among a lengthy list of Pump Rules stars who were let go after allegations of racism against their co-star Faith Stowers came to light. Stassi, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright were also on that list.

Stassi and Kristen, specifically, were put through the wringer when allegations surfaced that the women had wrongfully called the police to report Faith for a crime she didn’t commit. Since that occurrence and her subsequent firing, Stassi has maintained that she’s taken accountability for her actions.

However, despite her claims of being accountable for her actions, Stassi recently weighed in with her opinions on cancel culture.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder weighs in on the idea of cancel culture

During a guest appearance on the Taste of Taylor podcast, Stassi shared what readers will learn in her newest book Off With My Head, including her understanding of why she was ultimately held accountable.

“I know that there is so much focus on cancel culture with this book because that’s all of what people know of me right now like that’s what it is but I was wrong,” she stated. “Like, I’m not the victim in this situation, I was wrong for the things that I did and I’ve learned from that and I think, like, what I really want the take-away from [my book] Off with My Head to be isn’t like that cancel culture is hard.”

Stassi says despite past behavior she believes ‘people can change’

Although Stassi was quick to admit she wasn’t the victim in the situation that ended her time on Vanderpump Rules, she does believe that people can change and thinks others should be open to that idea.

“People can change, whether that’s after a month or a year or 10 years like people can change and that should be encouraged, that should be celebrated. That should be, like, considered cool.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She continued, “Like, I see all these other people out there like getting close to being cancelled or cancelled for things, like, in the past and this person may not be the same person that they were back then. Like, why is there this environment where, like, people [say], ‘People don’t change’? Yes, they do.”

Stassi also admitted that she stepped back from social media after the ordeal because she underestimated her ability to handle the negative feedback. She also refrained from looking at social media due to the impact on her well-being.

“There were days that I did [look at social media] and then days were I was like, ‘I will actually throw myself off the roof of my home if I keep doing this, so I can’t.’ So, that’s when I stopped looking at social media altogether, except for Pinterest,” she noted.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.