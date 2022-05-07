Faith Stowers seemingly accuses Stassi Schroeder’s ‘white privilege’ for new book’s success

Vanderpump Rules alum Faith Stowers seemingly shaded her former Vanderpump Rules co-star Stassi Schroeder and accused her of using her “white privilege” to make money with new book. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules cast member Faith Stowers seemingly called out her co-star Stassi Schroeder’s “white privilege” as the reason her new book had a chance at hitting the bestseller list.

Vanderpump Rules viewers will recall the infamous feud between the two that ultimately found Stassi, and several other Pump Rules personalities, fired from the hit Bravo show. And it seems that feud hasn’t been laid to rest.

In a recent post to social media, Faith called out white privilege and the hypocrisy of finding success after trying to “destroy” someone. Although she didn’t call Stassi out by name, the timing can be seen as anything but coincidental.

Pump Rules alum Faith Stowers seemingly calls out former co-star Stassi Schroeder for using ‘white privilege’ to find success after trying to ‘destroy’ her

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Faith shared a shady message to her fans and followers, making accusations that allege an individual was using their same “white privilege” to both make money and “destroy” her community.

“I think it’s a sad, sad time for our community when someone can use white privilege to try and destroy you and then use that same privilege to make money off of you,” she wrote in the post captured by Us Weekly.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Stassi was among several Vanderpump Rules stars who were axed after allegations of racism were raised against them. According to other previous reports, Faith claimed Stassi and Kristen Doute wrongfully reported her to the police years ago.

In Stassi’s new book, she referenced the incident along with the impact it had on her during that time.

“Just imagine making a terrible mistake, but one that has nothing to do with how good you are at your job. And one that doesn’t truly reflect who you are,” she wrote. “You’re told to stay quiet. You’re already ashamed of the mistake you made. You already want to fix it. But on top of that, every single person you know or have ever met knows about this mistake.”

SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump also previously weighed in on the situation after the mass firing and claimed she would have preferred to “chastise” the cast on film in a new season instead of seeing them fired.

Stassi’s book hits the New York Times Bestseller list

As it turns out, Stassi’s new book, Off With My Head, did in fact make the New York Times’ Bestseller list.

Taking to her Instagram, Stassi shared video footage of the moment she learned that her second book also made the prestigious list.

While in the midst of getting her hair done, foils and all, Stassi received the call giving her the good news.

“Holy sh*t. Off With My Head is a New York Times Bestseller!!! Omg. It feels freaking unreal to be recognized twice… and please ignore the foils. Being blonde is high maintenance. #owmh 😭😭😭,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.