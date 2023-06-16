Stassi Schroeder embarrassingly admits she spent $40,000 to make OOTD a national holiday

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder is feeling embarrassed, and rightly so, after she admitted to spending $40,000 to make OOTD a national holiday.

If you’re as cool and trendy as I am, then you know that OOTD means “outfit of the day,” and many influencers use the hashtag when posting their stylish photos on social media.

Stassi is clearly a big fan of the trend, but she took things way too far to fully solidify OOTD.

The former Bravo star made the admission during a recent interview and said that her actions were “cringe” at the time.

To make matters worse, after shelling out all that cash for the national holiday, it was only good for one time.

Apparently, Stassi didn’t read the fine print because, after one year, she would have to shell out the hefty amount once again.

Stassi Schroeder bought a national holiday for $40,000 and admits it’s ’embarrassing’

The 34-year-old made the hilarious admission during her recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast after host Alex Cooper dubbed her as the “queen” of OOTDs.

That’s when we discovered Stassi was even more committed to OOTDs than we knew as she blurted out, “I bought a national holiday, what a waste of money. Honestly, that’s so cringe.”

As Alex tried to dig deeper for more information, Stassi explained that if you want a national holiday, you have to pay for it, and it doesn’t come cheap.

“It’s so embarrassing,” she continued and revealed that the cost “was like $40,000.”

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder says she did it for her brand

In case you’re wondering why anyone would want to pay that much for a national holiday, well, Stassi tried to explain her reason behind it.

Stassi said that at the time, she felt it was “good branding” for her business.

“My book was just coming out, I think that this is good branding, so it’s like I’m putting money into my career. That’s how I felt,” reasoned Stassi.

By the way, the holiday was June 30, but don’t expect to celebrate it in the next few days because the money was only good for one year– as Stassi later found out.

“You own it for a year, and I didn’t know that,” admitted Stassi, who made it clear that she “would not do it again.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.