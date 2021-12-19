Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder stuns in new family photos

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder looked unrecognizable in the newest family photos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder was almost unrecognizable in her latest family photos featuring the blonde beauty, her husband Beau Clark, and their 11-month-old daughter, Hartford.

Since giving birth to Hartford in January of this year, Stassi has documented every milestone and adorable outfit over on her social media. From Hartford’s first Halloween (Stassi’s self-proclaimed favorite holiday) to her first adventures at theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios, the family of three has been practically inseparable.

And in the newest set of family photos, Stassi stunned her fans and followers with her chic look and Hartford’s adorable outfits.

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder shines in newest family photos

In two separate posts to Instagram, Stassi shared the various snaps from their photoshoot. In the first set of pictures, Stassi crouches in her black stilettos and black dress while holding hands with Hartford.

For her part, Hartford wore an adorable sheer white outfit adorned with black ribbon details.

“I seeeeeriously got lucky with this little chick,” Stassi captioned the post.

Switching it up for the next set of pictures, Stassi posted another glamorous shot of herself and Hartford. This time, Stassi wore an off-the-shoulder ruffled top with black skinny bottoms while she held Hartford in her lap.

In the second shot, Stassi, Beau, and Hartford sit together as they all look at the camera.

“Renaissance energy,” Stassi captioned the pictures.

Stassi’s former VPR co-stars react to her latest family photos

Although Stassi and several of her former co-stars were fired from Vanderpump Rules following drama with former castmate Faith Stowers and accusations of racism, she has managed to maintain the majority of her friendships.

So naturally, Stassi’s friends, as well as a slew of her fans and followers, flocked to the comments section in support of their elaborate photoshoot.

Former VPR OG Jax Taylor commented with a simple red heart emoji while his wife, Brittany Cartwright shared a string of heart-eye emojis and wrote, “adorable!!”

Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney-Schwartz also sent love to Stassi.

“GORGEOUS OMG,” Scheana commented.

“LOVE!!!” Katie also shared.

But the love and support didn’t stop there. Former star Kristen Doute and current Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent also left comments on the post.

“that’s. what’s. up! STUNNING,” Kristen commented.

Lala added, “These are amazing.”

This isn’t the first elaborate set of pictures Stassi has taken with her family and they surely won’t be the last.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.