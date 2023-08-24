Stassi Schroeder calls Bethenny Frankel’s Raquel Leviss Vanderpump Rules interview ‘lazy’

It’s been a little over a week since Bethenny Frankel released her three-part interview with disgraced Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss.

The interview has made headlines all over, and there are varying viewpoints about what went down between The Real Housewives of New York City alum and Raquel (who is now going by her birth name, Rachel).

A former Vanderpump Rules star took the time to listen to the interview and talked about what she thought was happening on her podcast.

Stassi Schroeder was fired from Vanderpump Rules and went through a situation where she received some of the same backlash as Raquel. Stassi and Kristen Doute were fired after former cast member Faith Stowers alleged they made false accusations against her because they were racist.

Knowing her experience and how things work with the backlash, Stassi has an interesting perspective about what happened between Raquel and Bethenny and the accusations they made against the other cast members, mainly Ariana Madix.

And before speaking on the three-part interview, Stassi did her research.

Stassi Schroeder calls Bethenny Frankel’s interview ‘lazy’

While Vanderpump Rules isn’t a typical part of her Straight Up With Stassi podcast, Stassi Schroeder took the time to address the Bethenny Frankel interview with Raquel Leviss as it was one of the hottest stories.

During the most recent episode of her podcast, Stassi lit into Bethenny and Raquel for many reasons. The biggest gripe she had with the RHONY alum was the lack of research ahead of the interview.

Stassi told listeners, “What I don’t understand is how she didn’t — when she found out she was gonna interview, go and binge-watch seasons 1 through f***ing 10 so that she knew everything and do her research. It was lazy. It was a lazy f***ing interview. Just hearing her talk the way Bethenny talked about Ariana and Sandoval living together that was a lazy interview. She did not do her research. She does not understand anything.”

Stassi Schroeder takes aim at Bethenny Frankel for her attempt to go after Ariana Madix

Another big issue Stassi Schroeder took with the Bethenny Frankel interview was the attempt to make Ariana Madix look bad.

Raquel Leviss made it a point to tell Bethenny she left her apartment key to Tom Sandoval so he could stay at her place and not in the house with Ariana, and he chose to stay. However, since Bethenny had no understanding of Vanderpump Rules and the nine seasons before Scandoval happened, it was off-putting for her to have an opinion about the living situation.

Stassi said, “What is this? Trying to say we weren’t that good of friends; Ariana’s making so much money now; she’s still living with Sandoval. She’s not living with Sandoval because she’s forgiven him. She’s living with Sandoval because she’s like, ‘This is my house too, and I refuse to leave my own home,’ and Sandoval is being a gaslighting prick motherf****r who is refusing to leave.”

It seemed the interview slammed the women on Vanderpump Rules, and the guys weren’t touched upon much at all. Don’t forget that Tom Sandoval was the one who filmed the private video chat the two had, and Tom Schwartz knew about the affair.

Stassi weighed in on what she thought about the interview, and while she does have connections to the cast, her comments have resonated with others who have listened and wondered about the angle Bethenny Frankel took with it.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus but is expected to return in Spring 2024 on Bravo.