Stacey Silva shows off teenage sons — Here’s what we know about them

Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva has been relatively private about her life as a mother. If there’s one thing she rarely posts about on social media, that would probably be her two sons. Unlike her twin, Darcey Silva, she opted to keep her children out of the spotlight.

So when she shared the latest photos of her boys, fans immediately started buzzing. Many were surprised to see Stacey’s sons all grown up and looking handsome as ever. Here’s what we know about them

90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva proud mom to her teenage boys

Stacey Silva is one proud mama. The 90 Day Fiance alum recently shared photos and videos of her sons, Parker, 16, and Mateo Vasic, 18. The wife of Florian Sukaj shares her good-looking boys with ex-husband Goran Vasic.

In one of her posts, the teenage boys gave off holiday vibes as they posed next to a festive Christmas tree. Another shot showed Parker’s fashion sense with his classy suit. Mateo, on the other hand, appeared more chill and laidback as he rocked a casual outfit.

Get to know Stacey’s sons

Many are now curious to know more about Stacey Silva’s sons, Parker and Mateo. The Darcey & Stacey cast member has been doing a good job keeping them away from the prying eyes on social media.

Stacey did try to put them on a reality TV show in the past, alongside Darcey Silva’s daughters, Aniko and Aspen Bollok. However, that show didn’t really take off successfully. Since then, the boys have been out of the limelight — a far cry from their cousins.

So who are Mateo and Parker Vasic? We did a little digging and learned that 90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva’s sons are quite athletic, just like their dad, Goran Vasic.

Mateo Vasic is a senior at Xavier High School in Middletown Connecticut. He is a part of the school’s wrestling team and seems to be doing a good job. Stacey Silva previously revealed that her eldest son also enjoyed writing and filmmaking.

Meanwhile, Parker Vasic takes after his father’s interest in soccer. He plays for his school’s soccer team as a midfielder. He also holds the same position at Oakwood Soccer Club in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Darcey & Stacey: Who is the father of Stacey Silva’s sons?

90 Day Fiance’s Stacey Silva has been divorced from former soccer player, Goran Vasic for years now. It’s unclear who gets the full custody or what living arrangements they have with Parker and Mateo.

The Darcey & Stacey star met Goran Vasic even before her big break on TV. In the past, she gushed about falling in love with him at first sight. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned for them.

Currently, the ex-couple are co-parenting their sons. Stacey Silva is now married to Florian Sukaj. She said Parker and Mateo have been very accepting of her new marriage.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.