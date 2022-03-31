Stacey Silva shows off her new extreme eyelashes to Darcey & Stacey fans

Stacey Silva’s new extreme lashes made their debut on social media to Darcey & Stacey fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey viewers know that Darcey and Stacey Silva tend to be extravagant with their enhanced looks. Recently, Stacey took her eyelashes to the max and showed off the results of her mega lash extensions.

The Silva twins have had many eyelash faux pas in the past, including them almost blowing away, becoming unglued, or being uneven that either they or viewers have noticed.

So it looks like Stacey took her lash game a step further into lash extensions, but took them to the extreme.

Stacey Silva debuted intense new eyelashes to 90 Day Fiance fans

Stacey shared an Instagram story selfie video that was filtered showing off her new lash extensions.

She tagged the technician’s Instagram as she captured the lashes from different angles.

The lash technician reshared Stacey’s video on their page.

In the video, Stacey’s lashes looked very long and dramatically curled and sat heavily on her eyelid.

This is not the first time Stacey has shown off her eyelashes but these may be the most extravagant pair she’s had.

At this time, Stacey appears to be the only twin with lash extensions. Darcey posted a video yesterday of the twins’ latest cosmetic procedure and she was without lashes while Stacey had hers.

Have Darcey Silva, Stacey Silva, and Florian Sukaj moved to Miami?

During Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers heard all about the Silva twins’ obsession with Miami, and specifically Stacey’s desire to move there ASAP.

Both of the twins’ Instagram posts recently have all been in Miami. From beach clubs and other events to promotional videos, the Silva twins and Florian have been seen about town there.

Viewers heard that Stacey not only wanted to have her dream wedding in Miami but also wanted to relocate there permanently for her and Florian’s new chapter.

Since the Silva twins don’t appear to go places without each other, and given that Darcey has been down in Miami at the same time as Stacey, it could be assumed that they moved there from Connecticut.

Stacey has two teenage sons back in Connecticut and Darcey has one daughter in high school there. Darcey’s oldest daughter Aniko revealed that she wanted to go to college in Miami during the Darcey & Stacey Tell All.

Darcey & Stacey us currently on hiatus.