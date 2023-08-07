Stacey Silva shares rare photos with her two sons for special night out

Stacey Silva has been on TV for several years, but people might forget that she has two kids because she keeps them far away from the spotlight.

However, Stacey gave us a rare glimpse of her boys after a special occasion.

Her sons Mateo and Parker Vasic have never been on the show, and she rarely posts them on Instagram.

However, the mom of two recently organized a celebration for Mateo’s 20th birthday, and she posted some of the images from their night out.

It was a family affair as the 90 Day Fiance star, her husband Florian Sukaj, and her twin sister Darcey were all in attendance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

We also spotted Darcey’s two girls, Aniko and Aspen Bollok, at dinner with the family.

Darcey’s girls are no strangers to the spotlight, as they’re heavily featured on Darcey & Stacey with their mom and aunt.

Stacey decided to keep her boys off TV, likely at her ex-husband’s request, but she just gave us a rare glimpse.

90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva shares rare photos of her two sons

Stacey posted a sweet family photo with her sons and Florian as they enjoyed a night out at dinner to celebrate Mateo.

The proud mom shared the image on her Instagram Story, which showed them sitting inside a restaurant as they smiled for the cute snap.

Stacey Silva enjoys dinner with her sons. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

“Happy Birthday Mateo we love you,” wrote Stacey on the photo.

She also posted another image that included Darcey and her girls, Aspen and Aniko, at the large dinner table.

“Happy 20th birthday Mateo!!” she wrote on the second snap. “You are the love of my life and such a bright light to this world!!! The first born and the leader of the pack ❤️ godbless you always my sonshine😘.”

Darcey and Stacey Silva at dinner with their kids. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Darcey Silva’s kids, Aniko and Aspen, are growing up fast

While we don’t know much about Mateo and Parker, we’ve gotten to know Darcey’s girls very well over the past few years. We’ve watched Aniko and Aspen grow up in front of our eyes.

Aspen is still in high school, but Darcey’s eldest, Aniko, who we saw go off to college in Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, has a passion for DJing and has been snagging many gigs recently.

She’s also been modeling and recently rocked an outfit from Balia Wear, a brand that Darcey and Stacey have promoted online.

Aniko is also following in her mom and aunt’s footsteps, and viewers are not too happy about that. She recently got lip fillers, and people are already begging the teenager not to go overboard.

The Silva twins are known for taking their surgical procedures to extremes, so let’s hope Aniko knows her limit and doesn’t take it too far.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.