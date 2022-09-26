Stacey Silva rocks full lips and big eyelashes

Stacey Silva was dripping in designer while showing off her lips and eyelashes. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva and her twin sister Darcey Silva are fresh off their 48th birthdays, and Stacey just proved that she’s still feeling fabulous.

Stacey shared a picture of herself dripping in a Luis Vuitton designer cashmere-looking sweater.

Stacey wore the black and white flashy sweater as she posed, seemingly laying down with her french manicured hand resting over her head and onto her forehead.

The photo, which had a notable filter on it, accentuated Stacey’s plump lips and notoriously big eyelashes.

Stacey’s signature bleach blonde hair was back in a curled ponytail, and her dark brown roots could be seen as well.

Stacey made appearances on Seasons 1-3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, where Darcey starred, and she has had a leading spot on her and Darcey’s spinoff, Darcey & Stacey.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey Silva is married to Florian Sukaj

In April, Stacey celebrated her 7th anniversary with her Albanian now-husband, Florian Sukaj. The pair have a fifteen-year age difference but have always tried to show how united in love they are on the show.

A transgression of Florian’s involving his tryst with another woman did arise, but Stacey chose to forgive him and move on during Season 1 of Darcey & Stacey.

On Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, it was revealed through fertility testing that it would be very unlikely for Stacey to be able to have children of her own due to her age. Florian said he would stay with Stacey regardless of whether they would have children. Stacey has two teenage sons from a previous relationship.

Darcey and Stacey Silva love Miami

Most of Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey was filmed in Miami as the Silva twins showed off their love for the Florida city.

Not only were the 90 Day stars taking part in Miami Swim Week with a fashion show of their own, but they also talked about their connection to Miami throughout the season.

Darcey & Stacey viewers were introduced to the Silva twins’ Miami local cousin as well as their best friend Michael, who ended up stirring the pot with Darcey’s then-boyfriend/fiance, Georgi Rusev.

During Season 3, Stacey tried to heavily convince Florian that they should move to Miami. She told him it would be a better place than their home state of Connecticut for him to launch his modeling career.

She went so far as to bring Florian to a $5000 Miami beach apartment showing to try and persuade him.

It looks like Stacey’s tactics might have worked because ever since Season 3, both Darcey and Stacey have consistently shared posts geotagged in Miami.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.