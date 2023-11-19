Squid Game: The Challenge: Everything you need to know about the new Netflix reality competition show

Netflix struck gold with Squid Game, a show from South Korea that took the streaming service by storm.

The immense success of the first season led to Netflix ordering a second season. The platform will soon debut a reality competition show while fans wait for Squid Game Season 2.

Squid Game: The Challenge takes the same concept from the show and turns it into a real competition where people compete for a huge cash prize.

You don’t have to watch the original series to enjoy the reality competition show. It helps, but the new show is designed to be entertaining. And the reality show might spur additional interest in the source.

It’s safe to assume that Netflix will use the reality show to help promote Season 2 of Squid Game. That could be a treat for fans who have waited a while to see new episodes.

To add extra drama, Netflix will hold back some episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge.

What is Squid Game: The Challenge?

Squid Game: The Challenge is a new reality competition show where 456 players compete for an immense cash prize.

Competitors need only survive a series of games to get a chance at the grand prize. However, the challenges are designed to eliminate as many people as possible.

Alliances, betrayals, and friendships will be a large part of the game — much like on the original show.

Below is a trailer that provides a look at the new show.

How many episodes are there of Squid Game: The Challenge?

Netflix will present Squid Game: The Challenge in three batches of episodes.

The first five episodes arrive on November 22. That gives fans a taste of what the show is offering.

A second batch of four episodes will arrive on November 29. These episodes set the stage for the finale.

On December 6, Netflix will drop the final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge.

Since all episodes will be available for streaming, viewers can watch at their own pace. But since social media tends to fill up with spoilers quickly, don’t wait too long to try out the new reality competition show.

As a reminder, the first five episodes will arrive early on Wednesday, November 22.

For anyone who hasn’t seen the original show, below is the original trailer for that from 2021.

How much prize money is on the line on Squid Game: The Challenge?

The 456 players are competing for $4.56 million. The viewers who watched the original drama know why the cash prize is that amount.

Players who want to win the money need only survive all the challenges. And twists are coming that could catch players by surprise.

Who will win Squid Game: The Challenge? Tune in to find out!

Squid Game: The Challenge debuts November 22 on Netflix.