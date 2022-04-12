Squid Game Season 2: Director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirms return of two major characters

Suid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed which two characters would be back for Season 2. Pic credit: Netflix/YouTube

In a show where most of the characters are dead by the end, it can be hard to tell if anyone will come back for another season or if fans can anticipate an all-new cast.

As fans anxiously await more information for Season 2 of Squid Game, director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that two of the characters would be making a return and teased a possibility of a third similar face.

The confirmed returning characters aren’t necessarily unexpected, but it was not previously confirmed that they would be back on the show.

Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirms Gi-hun’s return to Season 2

Over the weekend, Hwang confirmed that Gi-hun would definitely be coming back, and he “believes” the Front Man will be back for Season 2 as well.

Gi-hun is the main protagonist of Squid Game, who survived the deadly games. His return was hinted at the end of Season 1. He is played by SAG Award winner Lee Jung-jae.

The Front Man is the masked villain of the series and is the boss of the deadly games where indebted people fight for a large cash prize. The Front Man is played by the critically acclaimed Lee Byung-hun.

The return of the Front Man and Gi-hun was not unexpected but was not previously confirmed. Although these are the only two confirmed characters, Hwang teased the return of another fan favorite.

Squid Game director teases the return of HoYeon Jung for Season 2

HoYeon Jung, known as Hoyeon, won the hearts of fans for her performance as North Korean refugee Kang Sae-byeok. Although her fate was sealed in Season 1, she and director Hwang have teased her appearance in the series again.

Hoyeon has joked that she would like to come back to the show, similar to how deceased characters come back to life in soap operas, particularly in the Korean soap opera, Penthouse.

However, Hwang teased that perhaps she would come back as Kang’s potentially evil twin sister. However, fans may not know for sure until Squid Game Season 2 is released.

When does Squid Game Season 2 come out?

Squid Game was renewed for a second season in January, and Season 2 is expected to be streaming by the end of 2024. The anticipated release date is still a ways away, but fans have more projects from director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Currently, Hwang is working on a movie adaptation of Umberto Eco’s novel Killing Old People Club, which is expected to have more violence than Squid Game.

Squid Game Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix.