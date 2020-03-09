Spy Games exclusive: Finalist Brock Thompson spills details about the competition

Bravo’s new reality competition show, Spy Games, will reveal its $100,000 winner in the coming weeks, and we can hardly wait to see who will reign supreme.

Thanks to Kinetic Content, we snagged an exclusive interview with Brock Thompson, one of the three finalists, as he shares a few insider secrets about the intense competition.

The 32-year-old nursing student has earned his place in the top 3, and now we will find out just how he did it!

Brock Thompson interview

Monsters & Critics: What was your life like before spy games, and how has it changed since the show started airing?

Brock Thompson: Life before Spy Games was pretty much school, school, school, with some work sprinkled in there. True to everything I said in the show, I have been in nursing school for the last year and am graduating this May 2020.

I have two job offers in Emergency Departments. I just can’t get enough of that adrenaline that Spy Games introduced me to! Since the show has aired, I’ve gotten DMs, both heartwarming and… let’s just say, other.

I think that one of the best things that has come from the show airing is hearing how people have related to my story and share their experiences or even ask for advice.

It’s also been fun getting noticed at Costco, restaurants, and even my patients.

M&C: What was your strategy going into the competition, and how did it change when the games began?

Brock: I didn’t quite know what to expect walking into the show. I do know that I’m very adaptable and can connect with people, which turned out to be my greatest asset!

As the game progressed and evolved, I saw that I had to as well, otherwise I would be on the chopping block. So, when the Assessors would give feedback to one person, I would take it as my own feedback and would force growth and adapt to the new challenges.

What’s more, in my life, I have lived all over and have experienced so many different personality types, with that I was able to figure out what people wanted and play into that gaining trust, secrets, and the upper hand in missions.

M&C: What was the most surprising thing about the competition?

Brock: The most surprising thing about the competition was how hard it became to say who I thought should go home during assessment, especially when I had to say Colin.

These people became my second family, and when they wouldn’t return, it was super sad even though I was getting one step closer to the $100,000 prize.

M&C: Who is your biggest competitor right now?

Brock: Christina is by far my toughest competitor now. She had the whole house fooled on her back story and everything. I had my suspicions, and when Colin left me his dossier, it solidified that when it comes to cunning, she can outmaneuver anyone hands down!

M&C: If you had to pick the top 3, who would you have in the finals with you?

Brock: I mean! If I had to choose, I would have chosen the easy ones to beat if I wanted an easy W, but where’s the fun in that? However, when it comes down to it, Chelsey was a fierce competitor, always so methodical almost to a fault, and Christina can play the game with the best of them.

Objectively, I don’t think anyone else aside from Chelsey, Christina, and Colin would have been able to contend with me in the finale.

Monsters and Critics: If you don’t win, who would you want to win the game, and why?

Brock: If I don’t win, I want Christina to take it home. She got us all, she tricked us, manipulated us, and played the game in a competitive and respectable way!

It’s called Spy Games right? Not Spy Friends!

M&C: If you reign as ‘top spy,’ what do you plan to do with your winnings?

If I reign as Top Spy!! Man, wouldn’t that be exciting????!!!!!

I think that I’m overdue for a vacation! Yeah, that sounds fantastic, especially after this accelerated nursing program! I would go on vacation, take my mom with, because she’s been just the best!

After that, MORE TRIPS! I think it would be just the most fun to do, World Pride, or see as much of the world as I can!

I love traveling and going on new adventures! When I’m done with that, and there’s some leftover, donate some to some non-profits I really admire.

M&C: Can you tell us anything interesting about the judges?

Brock: Of course! Number one, don’t lie to them, to piss them off, and don’t try to be someone your not to them.

They are clearly distinguished in their respective fields and deserve that respect. They are fair, funny, but they do mean business.

M&C: What are your plans after Spy Games?

Brock: After Spy Games? Oh, I’m hooked on pushing myself further and harder than ever before!

I look forward to taking those skills into my future job in the emergency department, as well as out of the hospital, into any and all areas of life. I would love to share my complete story with more people and hopefully, I can help a few people along the way.

I’m not the only one that had to endure growing up gay in rural America and now more than ever, our lgbtq+ youth and adults need to know that they have a place and that they DESERVE to be able to be who they are. :)

The other finalist

35-year-old Christina Randall and 24-year-old Chelsey Mori are the other two contestants vying for the $100,000 prize. You can also check out their exclusive interviews with Monsters & Critics.

Plus, watch all 3 battle it out when Spy Games airs tonight at 9/10 central on Bravo.