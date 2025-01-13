Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s biggest setback is becoming one of the biggest reality TV comebacks

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are poised to make a huge return to reality TV and the timing couldn’t be better.

The Hills alums are still reeling from the loss of their home, which was a total loss after it burned to the ground in the Pacific Palisades fire on January 7.

Ever since then, Spencer’s already huge presence on TikTok has essentially taken over the platform as he updates fans on their lives following the fire and quite literally begs everyone to stream Heidi’s music.

The social media blitz is paying off for Speidi too, as Heidi’s 2010 album, Superficial, has been dominating the charts, even reaching no. 1 on iTunes.

The fan support has brought Spencer to tears, and he even exclaimed that, finally, the $3 million investment in that album is paying off—and right on time, too!

Spencer also just shared that Billboard followed him back on TikTok, which he thinks means she’s hitting no. 1 there, too. He’s talked a lot about wanting a Billboard plaque for their new house.

But the couple’s renewed popularity is very likely going to pay off even more for the couple than just a payout from the TikTok Creator Fund and some music royalty payments. There have been calls to get the reality TV veterans back on our screens ASAP, and honestly, we’re here for it!

Spencer Pratt has fans tagging Hulu

Spencer has been very outspoken about how he wants to continue to rebuild after losing everything in the fire.

He was very clear when telling his followers not to watch The Hills in support of him and his wife and, instead, to tag Hulu as he thinks the streaming service is their best bet at getting back on TV.

According to Spencer, all the other networks have passed on a show centered around himself and Heidi’s life post-The Hills and his best bet at getting back in TV is Hulu.

And that may have been the case before the fire but, right now, Spencer Pratt is the hottest person on TikTok with more than 1.8 million followers as of this writing. It’s worth noting that Spencer was under 1 million followers before the house fire, something he joked about in one of his videos.

It’s unclear what a Spencer and Heidi show might be about but we bet it will portray the couple in a much better light than The Hills ever did. After all, Spencer has admitted that the couple’s fights were not real and that the persona that earned him the ire of viewers was made for TV and was never the real him.

That’s obvious to anyone who follows Spencer or Heidi, as he clearly dotes on his wife and two young sons.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are getting massive celebrity support during resurgence in popularity

Celebrities are even jumping on the bandwagon with many of his old castmates playing Heidi’s music in an effort to help it move up the charts. He’s received shoutouts from Bethenny Frankel and Heather McDonald, to name a few.

There is also a rumor that Jenny McCarthy is interested in producing a reality show featuring Speidi and their family.

With all the buzz around Spencer and Heidi right now, it seems more than possible that the pair will be tapped to film a show soon.

Paris Hilton and Emily Ratajkowski have also shown their support for Speidi and that caused fans to beg for a Heidi Montag performance with Paris as the DJ — an epic idea.

Pitbull has also heard the calls and Spencer shared that his team is considering a remix of I’ll Do It, which is easily the most popular song from Heidi’s 2010 album.