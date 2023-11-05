Southern Hospitality Season 2 — Here’s what we know about the Southern Charm spinoff

Southern Hospitality is back for a second season.

The Southern Charm spinoff that follows Leva Bonaparte and her crew at Republic is coming in hot for their sophomore season.

She isn’t about the workplace drama, and based on the preview that debuted at BravoCon, Leva will have plenty to deal with.

New faces are being added, but the main crew of Maddi, Joe, TJ, Mikel, Lucia, Grace Lilly, and Emmy are all back for another round.

Relationship drama is the focus of the preview, with things between Maddi and her bad-boy boyfriend dealing with cheating — again.

Here’s what to expect from Season 2 of Southern Hospitality.

Leva Bonaparte deals with employee drama

Last season on Southern Hospitality, viewers saw Leva Bonaparte deal with her crew and their drama diplomatically.

She had meetings with them about their behavior and how they represent Republic, even when posting on their own social media pages.

The women all seem to have relationship drama, which spills over into their work performance.

Leva is seen lecturing Grace Lilly about the importance of showing up to work despite other circumstances that may be happening in her life. In her confessional, she wonders what’s wrong with this generation.

Something tells us there will be plenty of Maddi and Grace Lilly drama this season, especially regarding their relationships.

Will someone lose their job before Season 2 of Southern Hospitality is over?

Southern Charm connections

Southern Hospitality is a Southern Charm spinoff that follows Charmer Leva Bonaparte as she shows off what it’s like to manage a hot spot in the nightlife of Charleston.

Leva’s establishment has appeared on Southern Charm, most recently when Taylor Ann Green was pushing her new drink to be sold there. TJ Dinch also sat in on the presentation. He and Taylor are friends, and she is currently dating one of his friends, Gaston.

It’s unclear whether Taylor will make an appearance during Season 2, but it’s unlikely, given the time frame of filming.

The premiere date is just over a month away, and it will take the spot Southern Charm is currently airing in. Filming for the flagship series reunion should be happening soon, too.

All of the Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality stars are currently enjoying their time at BravoCon as they take in the panels and connect with other Bravolebrities.

Southern Hospitality Season 2 premieres Thursday, December 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.