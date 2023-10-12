Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green has a new boyfriend and he’s met the family

Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green has officially moved on from Shep Rose, and we are all breathing a sigh of relief.

The toxicity following their split affected the Season 8 reunion, and it’s carried over into this season.

Their split turned things upside down, and Taylor’s Scandoval-esque situation with Austen Kroll has also changed things.

But, there is hope for the Season 9 reunion, as Taylor has a new boyfriend, and he has connections to Charleston and the Southern Charm spinoff, Southern Hospitality.

Everything is still new between the reality TV star and her new beau, but she hopes things will progress in the right direction.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Taylor spilled all the tea about her boyfriend, including his name, after she was linked to someone who wasn’t him.

Taylor Ann Green spills the tea on a new romance

While talking to US Weekly, Taylor Ann Green opened up about the man she is dating, when they went official, and more.

The Southern Charm explained how they decided they enjoyed each other’s company, saying, “We were supposed to be going out to dinner with some friends, and then our friend bailed, and so it was just the two of us. And we were like, ‘I’m oddly really enjoying this. I didn’t think I was going to, but here we are.’”

His name is Gaston, and Taylor clarified that it was “like Beauty and the Beast.”

They have been dating for around a month, but the most shocking revelation was that Taylor had already introduced him to her family. That seems like quite a big step, right?

Taylor confirmed things were going well, saying, “I feel very confident and secure in our relationship, so I don’t feel like we’re both two separate people. We do our separate things, and when we come together, it feels very natural and easy.”

Taylor Ann Green is still working on friendship with Olivia Flowers

Everything that transpired following the Season 8 Southern Charm reunion and BravoCon last year seemingly affected Taylor Ann Green’s relationships.

As Season 9 continues to air, viewers watch as Taylor fumbles through friendships after it was revealed she spent the night at Austen Kroll’s home. Not only did it cause some friction between Shep Rose and Austen, but it also changed her friendship with Olivia Flowers.

The two were close friends, and things are so much different now, just a year later. Olivia gave an update about where she stood with Taylor.

Things aren’t what they were, but she revealed she did reach out when Taylor’s brother passed away earlier this year, as she also experienced the same loss a few months prior.

While viewers watch this play out, we are really waiting for the reunion to be filmed as that’s when all the confrontation happens.

Southern Charm airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.