Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks was in the running for a spot on The View

Southern Charm may no longer be a part of Cameran Eubanks’ life, but viewers miss her.

She has been busy raising her daughter Palmer and staying out of the spotlight since exiting the Bravo show after the sixth season.

Cameran left alongside her “podna” Chelsea Meissner and Naomie Olindo. It was a huge loss for the show, as the women had been a big part of the major storylines.

Upon her exit from Southern Charm, it seemed Cameran was in the running for another show. However, it was much different than the reality TV she was used to shooting.

During a conversation on the Behind the Table podcast, The View executive producer Brian Teta revealed that a Southern Charm star was in the running for Alyssa Farah Griffin’s spot at the co-host table.

While neither Brian nor Alyssa named names, Entertainment Weekly confirmed it to be Cameran Eubanks.

News that Cameran Eubanks was in the running for the conservative spot on The View was a bit shocking.

While filming Southern Charm, the blonde beauty shied away from political conversations and kept things about the drama between Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel. She also shared her journey to motherhood with viewers, welcoming Palmer while she was still a part of the Bravo show.

It seemed the news about Cameran being in the running wasn’t too shocking to Alyssa.

Brian said, “At one point, a Southern Charm cast member was interested in auditioning for your job, when you were auditioning for the job. It was very exciting. It did not pan out.”

Alyssa confirmed she had heard about the Southern Charm star being in the running but also confirmed that Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo (who is currently in a relationship with Craig Conover from Southern Charm) was also in the running.

Cameran Eubanks was a Southern Charm fan favorite

As one of the original women who starred on Southern Charm since the beginning, Cameran Eubanks was also a recognizable face for viewers who watched The Real World: San Diego.

She has had other stints in the TV world, but Southern Charm was where her popularity soared. Cameran was the quintessential Southern Belle and one of the least dramatic women attached to the show.

Her friendship with Patricia Altschul was endearing, and her voice of reason for Shep Rose was something viewers could count on.

While Cameran didn’t end up joining The View, the fact that she was in the running for the conservative chair was surprising.

