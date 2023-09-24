Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel calls Bravo ‘trash,’ says it ‘ruins people’s lives’

Former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel still has some feelings about the Bravo show.

He hasn’t been a part of it since Season 5 ended, with only one cameo during the seventh season while he was working on co-parenting with the mother of his two children, Kathryn Dennis.

Thomas is known for his tweet-and-delete episodes, especially regarding his opinions on Southern Charm or Kathryn Dennis.

He typically goes on a rant, calls someone out (most recently, it was Leva Bonaparte), and then deletes it before the day ends.

The former Southern Charm star did that over the weekend, but he took aim at Bravo this time.

True to his pattern, Thomas deleted everything he said, but not before Monsters and Critics captured the tweet and some of his responses when followers questioned him.

Thomas Ravenel calls Bravo ‘trash’ and accuses network of ‘ruining’ lives

Thomas Ravenel took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his grievances with Bravo — the network where Southern Charm airs.

Despite no longer being a part of it, some feelings remain.

The former reality star wrote, “I really can’t understand why anyone would watch Bravo reality tv. It’s absolutely trash. And, it ruins people’s lives.”

Thomas Ravenel aired his grievances about Bravo. Pic credit: @Thomasravenel/Twitter

Followers had questions about his statements, given he helped launch Southern Charm and starred in the show’s first five seasons.

Thomas was more than happy to respond to those who criticized him.

Someone challenged him by reminding him he took the paycheck from Bravo. The former Southern Charm star insisted his presence on the show cost him more than it paid him.

Another asked if it ruined his life, to which Thomas responded, “I was liked about and bc of the Bravo narrative ppl believed the lies.”

Thomas Ravenel clapped back at challengers. Pic credit: @Thomasravenel/Twitter

What is Thomas Ravenel up to now?

The former Southern Charm star is busy raising his children. Thomas Ravenel has custody of Kensie and Saint, the children he shares with Kathryn Dennis.

The two met during Season 1, and both children were conceived while they were filming the show. Their tumultuous relationship was also chronicled.

Thomas has full custody of the children and is the residential parent. Kathryn is supposed to see them on weekends, with stipulations and rules, but recently, he alleged she hadn’t seen her kids in quite some time.

There are still issues that both Bravo and Southern Charm trigger for Thomas Ravenel.

Southern Charm airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.