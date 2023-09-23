Craig Conover teases ‘a lot of layers’ on Southern Charm

Southern Charm Season 9 is already bringing the heat just two episodes in.

There has been plenty of hype surrounding this season, especially with a Scandoval-esque situation between Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green.

As the drama unfolds, Craig Conover is happy to spill some tea about what viewers can expect from the Charmers.

One big part of the show will focus on the deterioration of the friendship between Olivia Flowers and Taylor. The two were best friends, and upon learning about her reported fling with Austen, Olivia was devastated.

Both girls have been through a lot this year, and it will be interesting to see if they can bounce back from what happened during filming.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Here’s what Craig had to say about Taylor and Olivia while promoting the new season of Southern Charm.

Craig Conover talks about Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green

Craig Conover spoke with Us Weekly while promoting Southern Charm and teased a little about what’s to come between Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green.

He said, “Both [Olivia] and Taylor had some pretty awful things happen in their families this year. And I was actually thinking that watching this episode, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is going to be so hard.’ Both of their families are doing as well as they can. I think it puts a lot of stuff in perspective. So, there’s a lot. It’s a very deep dynamic. There’s a lot of layers this year.”

Another big part of this is the friendship the women had and may no longer have; as Craig teases, things change.

The Charmer said, “People forget that Taylor and Olivia were best friends. So, that’s one thing that we will eventually — someone will have to explore this year.”

Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green both lost brothers

It has been a rough year for Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Olivia’s brother had passed away. It appeared to be unexpected, and the Southern Charm cast rallied to support her.

And just a few months ago, Taylor lost her brother, too.

Craig revealed he was “praying” for Olivia while chatting about Season 9. It’s been a tough year for her with everything that went down with Taylor and Austen and then the loss of her brother.

The relationship dynamic has shifted this season, and viewers will watch it all play out.

Southern Charm airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.