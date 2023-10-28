Southern Charm’s Danni Baird announces pregnancy

There’s another Southern Charm baby on the way — and soon!

Danni Baird was a friend for the first seven seasons of the hit Bravo show.

She never took on a leading role but often showed up at the parties thrown and filmed many scenes with her then-friend, Kathryn Dennis.

Her career as an artist was often discussed, as Danni is super talented and well-known around the Charleston area.

The former Southern Charm friend shared she was expecting her first child as she posted a sweet birthday note to her partner.

She wrote, “Wishing the happiest of birthdays to this handsome Daddy-to-be @nicholas.volz. I can’t imagine sharing this incredible journey with anyone other than you. I love you and have a suspicion that 39 just may be your best year yet xo.”

In the carousel, Danni included an ultrasound photo of the little one that she and her partner are expecting.

Southern Charm women over Danni Baird becoming a mother

The comment section of Danni Baird’s share lit up with congratulatory remarks from some of her former Southern Charm costars.

She has remained friends with some of the women, including Leva Bonaparte, who only joined the Bravo show during Season 7 but appeared on and off since the beginning.

New mom Chelsea Meissner offered her congratulations and told Danni she was in for an “amazing treat.”

Southern Charm fan favorite Cameran Eubanks revealed Danni would be the “BEST” mom.

Madison LeCroy revealed how happy she was for her former costar.

And Leva Bonaparte offered up emojis showing her being emotional about the news.

The Southern Charm ladies gushed over the baby news. Pic credit: @danni_baird/Instagram

Leva shared two photos of Danni recently. One of the two together, and one shot of just Danni. It seems she is due soon, likely in the coming month or two. She has not yet confirmed her due date, but based on the photos, she is well into her pregnancy.

Danni Baird and Kathryn Dennis are no longer friends

It wasn’t lost on us that her once-good friend Kathryn Dennis didn’t comment on her exciting news.

Things between Danni Baird and Kathryn deteriorated during Season 6 of Southern Charm. The fiery redhead continued to ignore Danni’s attempts to contact her, and it fractured their friendship.

Danni was always the one who stood by Kathryn through all of the things that happened with Thomas Ravenel and the other incidents on the show. As she spiraled downhill, things between them seemingly got worse.

Last year, Kathryn confirmed she and Danni were no longer speaking, and it seems they haven’t made up.

