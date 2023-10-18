Southern Charm stars Shep Rose and Cameran Eubanks reunite after years apart

Nothing screams Southern Charm more than Shep Rose and Cameran Eubanks.

The two are OGs, Season 1 friends.

Shep shared that he and Cameran spent time together having lunch and hanging out with Palmer.

It was reminiscent of the lunches the two shared while filming Southern Charm, where Cameran would lay into Shep about growing up and the relationships he was pursuing.

There were no cameras this time, though.

Seeing the two together felt right for followers who miss Cameran on the show.

Taking to Instagram, Shep Rose shared that he met up with former Southern Charm fan favorite Cameran Eubanks.

The two have been friends for quite some time and joined the show together when Season 1 launched. It’s been three seasons since Cameran was on the show, as Shep remains the only original Southern Charm cast member (not including Patricia Altschul and Whitney Sudler-Smith).

Shep captioned the share, “Scheduled a lunch today with my old friend @camwimberly1 it had been a long time. Like pre-Covid we figured 😱 And as luck would have it little Palmer had a teacher work day so it was the three of us. It her birthday next Month so we went shopping for a present after lunch. I always liked Xmas ornaments as a present b/c it’s a nice reminder of the gift once a year. Sadly, The farting dog stayed on the shelf.”

According to his timeline, it was over three years since the two had lunch together. That was also around the time when Season 6 aired and wrapped, which is when Cameran left the show alongside Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner left.

Cameran Eubanks almost joined The View

After Cameran Eubanks left Southern Charm, she was in the running for Meghan McCain’s vacated seat on The View.

She never ended up guest co-hosting at the table, and her attempt at being cast was only outed because of a podcast conversation.

Cameran would be welcomed back to Southern Charm, but she will unlikely return. After dealing with allegations surrounding her marriage, she opted to walk away and leave reality TV behind.

Seeing Shep and Cameran reunite for lunch was a great reminder of seasons past, especially when they would meet up and talk about life and Shep’s bad decisions. Cameran always showed him compassion and attempted to steer him in the right direction.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.