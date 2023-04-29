Southern Charm’s Chelsea Meissner shares baby news

Southern Charm star Chelsea Meissner revealed some exciting news earlier this week.

While she has been away from the show for a few seasons, she is still a fan favorite.

Chelsea and Cameran, Eubanks’ friendship, was special. They are each other’s “podna,” which will seemingly transfer to their children.

That’s right, Chelsea revealed she is expecting her first child.

She shared a sonogram and announced on Instagram, where she was flooded with good wishes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Many of her former costars showed up to congratulate her and share their happiness for her.

Chelsea Meissner announces she’s pregnant

On Instagram, Chelsea Meissner shared the exciting news.

The former Southern Charm star wrote, “The circle of life is a powerful thing. When Tyson passed, I knew I could never love another soul nearly as much unless I had a child of my own.. now here we are with one on the way. You just never know what God has in store for you. I’m so fortunate to have strong women in my life who have paved the road for me to motherhood and lucky to have one hell of a man! Here’s to a thick girl summer🥵.”

Across the sonogram video, Chelsea shared that her baby would be born in September 2023.

Chelsea had a rough year after losing her dog, Tyson. He had been a part of her life for years, and his passing was an unimaginable heartbreak for the reality TV star.

Chelsea Meissner’s Southern Charm costars share their excitement

During her time on Southern Charm, Chelsea Meissner was involved with Austen Kroll before he began dating Madison LeCroy.

Since she walked away from the Brao show, Chelsea has mostly been doing brand endorsements and continuing to work as a beautician.

She remained close to Cameran Eubanks, and now the two will be mothers together. Cam wrote that “P” (her daughter Palmer) “can’t wait for her Podna to arrive!!”

Madison dropped by to tell her she’d make a wonderful mom, and Namoie Olindo revealed she was so excited for her “Chels.”

Shep Rose also stopped by for Chelsea, writing, “So happy for you Chelsea. And jealous of the kid’s upcoming adventurous life !”

Chelsea Meissner’s Southern Charm costars are happy for her. Pic credit: @chelseameissner58/Instagram

With Chelsea’s exciting baby news, it’s unlikely she will ever return to the Charleston-based Bravo show. She has been living a more “normal” life, and that’s exactly what she’s doing.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.