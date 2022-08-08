Chelsea Meissner mourns loss of Tyson

Former Southern Charm star Chelsea Meissner is mourning the loss of her dog. Pic credit: @chelseameissner58/Instagram

Former Southern Charm star Chelsea Meissner is dealing with a tough loss.

She shared the news that her beloved companion, Tyson, had passed away.

Southern Charm viewers will remember seeing him on the show. Chelsea loved Tyson and often shared their adventures on her social media.

Chelsea isn’t incredibly active on social media, so her updates are often spaced out.

She decided to share the pain of her loss with her followers, getting support and love from them as she mourned the loss of her dog.

Her heart is broken, especially after spending 12 years with him.

Chelsea Meissner reveals dog passed away

On Instagram, Chelsea Meissner shared a photo of her and Tyson together as she revealed he had passed away.

She wrote a sweet message to her best friend. It was a fitting tribute after spending over a decade with her dedicated companion.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chelsea said, “I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you were my ENTIRE world. I know this isn’t goodbye so please wait for me, but until then, go rest high on that mountain. I will love and miss you for the rest of my life but I am forever grateful for the 12 years of your unconditional love.”

Chelsea Meissner was a fan favorite on Southern Charm

During her time on Southern Charm, Chelsea Meissner was a fan favorite. She dated Austen Kroll, and he even opened up to her about the death of his sister, Kyle.

Her close friendship with Cameran Eubanks was also a highlight. She was one of the more laidback Charmers, and viewers were saddened when she opted to walk away from the show.

She fit in perfectly with the cast, and seeing Shep Rose and Austen Kroll compete for her attention was comical. Chelsea chose Austen, and despite things not working out, it didn’t seem to affect the dynamic of the group.

Recently, Chelsea showed off her fun side when she shared a cheeky bikini photoshoot she did. It had been a while since she shared updated photos, so it was a welcomed surprise for followers.

It will be a hard adjustment for Chelsea as she navigates life without her beloved companion. Tyson was a staple in her life for over a decade, and learning to live without him will take time for the former reality TV star. Losing an animal is tough, and doing it while in the public eye can be even harder.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.