Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel announces father’s passing

Thomas Ravenel announced the passing of his father, Arthur Ravenel Jr., earlier this week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel is mourning the loss of his father, Arthur Ravenel Jr., who passed away at age 95.

The reality TV star shared a photo of himself alongside his dad and his son, St. Julien Ravenel. Three generations of Ravenel men sit in a frame, the image he used to share the loss of the family’s patriarch.

Arthur was just a few months shy of his 96th birthday.

He served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1987 to 1995 and spent some years prior in the South Carolina Senate. And like him, Thomas went into politics. However, he was only state treasurer for a short time before being removed after a federal indictment.

Thomas’ dad appeared a few times on Southern Charm but didn’t appear in a capacity where he would be considered a supporting cast member.

To announce his father’s passing, Thomas wrote, “Rest in Peace Dad 3/29/27–1/16/23.”

Arthur Ravenel Jr.’s life in politics

Arthur Ravenel Jr. was a well-known name in South Carolina, especially in the political world.

He served many terms in various positions throughout his active years. Born in 1927, he made his way into politics in the 1950s. He began as a Democrat but switched to a Republican in 1960.

From then until his retirement, Arthur remained active in politics, including during the terms he served in the U.S. House of Representatives while representing South Carolina.

According to ABC News, his funeral is scheduled for Friday, January 20, at The French Huguenot Church in Charleston. There is expected to be quite a turnout, given how important his legacy was to the state of South Carolina.

Thomas Ravenel on Southern Charm

Thomas Ravenel’s rise and fall on reality TV happened on the Bravo show Southern Charm.

He helped launch the show and remained part of the main cast for five seasons before a scandal cost him his spot on the show. Throughout the show, Thomas had an on-again-off-again relationship with Kathryn Dennis, which resulted in two children.

Kensie and St. Julien are in Thomas’ care full-time, with Kathryn allowed supervised visits. The relationship between the two played out on Southern Charm, as did some of the custody battle issues. However, what happened in January 2021 to cause Thomas to regain full custody of the kids remains a mystery.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.