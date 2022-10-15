Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers shades Madison LeCroy

Olivia Flowers threw shade at Madison LeCroy following the Southern Charm reunion. Pic credit: @oliviabflowers/Instagram

Olivia Flowers isn’t backing down on her disdain for Madison LeCroy.

The Southern Charm blondes didn’t get off on the right foot during Season 8 of the hit Bravo show, despite having high hopes they would get along.

Austen Kroll seems to be the root of their issue, and even though Olivia is not with him, she wanted to be.

At the Southern Charm reunion, Madison and Olivia exchanged words quite a few times.

They agreed they were “good,” but it appears that all was not left on the reunion floor.

When Kathryn Dennis shared a carousel of reunion photos, including her busty green dress, it sparked some shade being thrown by Madison and Olivia.

Kathryn Dennis’ post sparks more Southern Charm drama

In the carousel post shared by Kathryn Dennis, the third slide is where the drama between Olivia Flowers and Madison LeCroy came in.

The cast photo was cut off a bit, revealing less of Madison on the far left. She was the only one who didn’t get a clear shot, and Olivia took the opportunity to throw shade.

She wrote, “I like how the third pic was cut off,” referring to Madison.



Several replies were made to Olivia’s comment, including one from Madison.

Madison commented, “you would [hand emoji].”



Madison LeCroy and Olivia Flowers aren’t friends

It doesn’t look like reconciliation in friendship will be a thing for Madison LeCroy and Olivia Flowers.

They tried to be nice while filming, and things didn’t work out.

Madison is Austen’s ex, and Olivia was feeling out a relationship with him. Things were uncomfortable between them, leading to unkind remarks being made.

At the reunion, Madison revealed she heard Olivia had been with Thomas Ravenel, which sparked a snide comment about Madison and her “fake a**.”

Olivia is friendly with several of the Southern Charm stars, including Kathryn. The cast is all in attendance at BravoCon, so more shady comments will likely be made as they navigate the panels and meet the fans.

As it comes down to whether Southern Charm will return for a ninth season, there has yet to be a decision announced. However, it may end with Madison leaving as she is due to be married in a few weeks. Olivia appears to be more of the vibe for the show, especially with the lack of filming Madison did this season.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.