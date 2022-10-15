Kathryn Dennis wore a busty green dress for the Southern Charm reunion. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis was stunning in the dress she chose for the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion.

As the only original girl left from the series’ inception, it was only fitting that she looked the most glamorous.

The red-headed beauty stunned in the long green dress with gold embellishments.

It was thigh-skimming across the front, and the neckline was non-existent.

Kathryn chose the busty look, and the figure-hugging dress was perfect for her.

In honor of the final part of the reunion airing this week, Kathryn shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story that sent pulses racing.

Kathryn Dennis in busty dress highlights fit physique

These days, Kathryn Dennis hasn’t shared much on social media.

But that changed when she wanted to show off a full view of her Season 8 Southern Charm reunion dress.

Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn also shared a full-length photo of herself on the reunion stage.

The cast of Southern Charm also took a photo following their season-ending toast.

Kathryn Dennis still fighting for her kids

Southern Charm viewers who have watched since Season 1 know Kathryn Dennis shares two children with her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel.

They were back and forth through several seasons of the show, and at one point, the children lived with Kathryn.

However, earlier this year, she lost custody of the kids, and they went to live with Thomas outside of Charleston.

Kathryn spoke out about her situation, revealing she only sees her kids every other weekend. This is why she wasn’t seen as much during Season 8, especially with the cast trips.

The red-haired beauty has to pay for the transportation of her children to see her, and she is supervised with everything she does, including taking her children to the bathroom.

She is still working on fighting Thomas to get to see her kids more, but the situation has not changed. Kathryn talked a bit about how it affected her relationship with Chleb Ravenell. The two split while filming Season 8, and it was insinuated she used her kids as an excuse to end things with him.

Kathryn has pulled back on her social media presence since doing the podcast, where she talked about what happened with Thomas and her kids. He came out and threw shade at her, and after that, her post were few and far between.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.