Madison LeCroy in plunging white swimsuit lies in sand

Madison LeCroy enjoys hanging at the beach. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy knows how to grab your attention.

The blonde bombshell offered an AMA for her followers, and one of the answers came with a photo of her on the beach.

Madison enjoys swimwear, and with her upcoming collaboration with BeachRiot, it’s no surprise she chose a photo to support it.

When a follower asked about a makeup tutorial, the Southern Charm star said she would oblige. She plans to share a tutorial on how she’s doing her makeup for her upcoming wedding.

The photo accompanying her answer showed Madison in a white swimsuit with a plunging neckline, leaving her looking busty while lying in the sand.

She complimented the swimsuit with white earrings while her hair was left looking “beachy.”

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy collaborates with BeachRiot

Earlier this year, when Madison LeCroy was celebrating her Bachelorette party in Turks & Caicos, she debuted one of the suits she would release in the collection.

It was a white netted bikini and was the first look at what was to come.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A sneak peek of Madison’s collection was released just a few days ago. She modeled several suits that would be a part of the collection, much like the one she shared with her AMA answer.

Madison has kept up with her gym routine and is in the best shape Southern Charm viewers have seen her in. Modeling the suits worked for the beautiful blonde, which will likely help sell them.

Madison LeCroy held nothing back during the Southern Charm reunion

Season 8 of Southern Charm will come to a close this week as the second part of the reunion plays out.

While Madison LeCroy filmed significantly less this season due to her family obligations and her fiance, who didn’t want to film, she could speak her mind during the first part of the reunion.

Since joining the show, this was the first season she wasn’t attached to Austen Kroll. Madison was able to show off who she is, focusing on her engagement news and enjoying some girl time while filming during a GNO.

Her relationship with Patricia Altschul is sweet. The two spent time together and had a sleepover not too long ago. She is Miss Patricia’s hair stylist, and they see one another weekly. Their friendship was also highlighted this season.

With one episode left to go, there’s no telling what else Madison might say.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.