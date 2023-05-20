Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy opens up about A-Rod in her DMs

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy finally discussed what happened between her and MLB player Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod) during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Season 7 Southern Charm reunion focused on A-Rod sliding into Madison’s DMs when she was dating her costar, Austen Kroll.

She discussed the rumors and situation while appearing on the Pillows and Beer podcast, hosted by her Southern Charm costars Austen and Craig Conover.

With Madison married to Bret Randle now, things between her and Austen seemed to have settled down. There was tension during Season 8 of Southern Charm, especially when Madison announced her engagement on Amazon Live.

However, while on the podcast, the conversation was fun and filled with tea that viewers have waited for two seasons to be spilled.

Madison wasn’t holding back.

Madison LeCroy dishes on A-Rod DMs

While discussing what happened between her and A-Rod, Madison LeCroy revealed he slid into her DMs.

She believed she was being catfished because she didn’t understand that Jennifer Lopez’s then-fiance was messaging her. He started the conversation by asking about gyms open in the Charleston area, but things didn’t end there.

A-Rod reportedly called her several times a day on Facetime, and Austen Kroll confirmed it was happening as the two were still together during that time.

Austen said, “And then he, like, got mad at Madison because she didn’t answer when she was on the boat or something. And she was like, ‘I’m not at your beck and call.’”

Madison also revealed she told him she wasn’t “side chick” material; she was “wifey” material.

The two had no physical contact, and Madison never accepted his attempts to meet in Miami.

However, A-Rod denies everything Madison said and put out a statement via his rep to Page Six, saying, “Her 15 minutes of fame are up, and she is trying get a 16th minute. Please stop wasting everyone’s time with these false narratives. They were false two years ago and continue to be false.”

Season 9 of Southern Charm is coming soon

Madison LeCroy is returning for Season 9 of Southern Charm. This time, she will be more present, too.

Season 8 of filming didn’t feature a lot of Madison, as she was busy with her wedding planning, her collab with BeachRiot, and being a mama. Brett Randle didn’t want to participate in the filming, which limited some things Madison could have shared, but it seems like he came around and will appear alongside his wife in Season 9.

It’s rumored to be plagued with drama, and without Kathryn Dennis filming, the focus will shift to Taylor Ann Green and Olivia Flowers.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.