Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy enjoys pool time with her ‘people’

Memorial Day weekend typically signals the unofficial beginning of summer for most of the country.

With the weekend wrapping up, Madison LeCroy spent time by the pool with her family.

The blonde beauty married Brett Randle in November, and she’s currently enjoying marital bliss.

The Southern Charm star’s son, Hudson, adores his stepfather, and the three of them often do fun family things together, including spending time outdoors.

Madison has always put her life with Hudson first, and things are going well for the duo as they added Brett to the family.

What better way to ring in the unofficial first day of summer than to pose in a lounge chair by the pool?

Madison LeCroy lounges by the pool with her husband and son

On Instagram, Madison LeCroy shared a photo of herself posing alongside her husband, Brett Randle, and her son, Hudson.

The family donned typical pool wear as they sat on a lounge chair and smiled at the camera. Madison and Brett wore sunglasses, and she added a hat to compliment her swim attire.

Madison captioned the photo, “my people”

Madison LeCroy is returning for Season 9 of Southern Charm

Madison LeCroy is signed on for another season of Southern Charm. She wasn’t as present during Season 8 with her wedding being planned and still having motherly duties, but that changed with Season 9.

There is hope that Brett Randle will be introduced to viewers this season. He chose to remain off-camera while Madison filmed Season 8. She teased that he would pop up this season when they posed at a dinner with Patricia Altschul a few months back. Madison and Miss Patricia are close, as she has been her hairdresser for years.

Season 9 will have many changes, including Kathryn Dennis not returning. Madison and Kathryn were hanging out when Season 8 wrapped, and followers were interested to see if the two would grow close during Season 9. Unfortunately, that won’t happen.

Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose split shortly before the reunion was filmed, so seeing how the two interact when the show returns will be interesting. Madison doesn’t appear too close to Taylor or Olivia Flowers, likely because of her former connection to Austen Kroll.

How much Madison will be seen in Season 9 remains to be seen, but she revealed it was more than in Season 8.

Filming for Southern Charm wrapped weeks ago, so the new season will likely debut later this summer or sometime this fall.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.