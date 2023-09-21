Southern Charm’s Craig Conover weighs in on Austen and Taylor drama, ‘there’s a true love there’

Southern Charm is bringing the drama this season.

After filming wrapped, it was teased that a Scandoval-like situation happened between Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green.

With the season airing and the situation coming up, Craig Conover shares his thoughts on what happened.

He is removed from the situation as he has been busy with Paige DeSorbo and living his life with her. Taylor was upset with Craig for not stopping Shep Rose from cheating on her and threw out baseless accusations that Paige cheated on Craig during the season premiere.

As things get more complicated within the friend group, tension builds. Olivia Flowers and Shep Rose will have some things to sort out, but it seems things are calmer now — at least until the reunion films.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Here’s what Craig says about Austen and Taylor allegedly hooking up amid their respective breakups.

Craig Conover believes there’s ‘true love’ between Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green

While doing press for Southern Charm, Craig Conover spoke with Us Weekly about the biggest storyline: the alleged hook-up between Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green.

It seems the consensus is that Austen and Taylor are a good fit, but it can’t happen because it’s too messy.

Craig said, “I think there’s a true love there. I’m not saying that they’re in love, but I think they love each other like brother [and] sister.”

That isn’t surprising, as they had talked about their close friendship and being more like siblings than friends last season on Southern Charm. Austen was uncomfortable when Shep Rose spoke to other women while in a relationship with Taylor.

Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green deny hooking up

There have been many denials between Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green.

The clips from the trailer and teasers suggest neither is being truthful about what happened between them.

Craig Conover has his take on it, telling the publication, “Where there’s smoke, a lot of times there’s fire.”

Interestingly, Craig also revealed that he warned Austen to tread lightly regarding Taylor. They leaned on each other after the split from their significant other, and Taylor was crushed by the ending of her relationship with Shep Rose.

Her behavior at the Season 8 reunion was off, and she was clearly hurting.

As the season continues to unfold, viewers will watch for clues during the interactions between Austen and Taylor.

Southern Charm airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.