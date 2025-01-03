Southern Charm’s Craig Conover had big plans with Paige DeSorbo months before split

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo were still planning their future when Season 10 of Southern Charm was filmed earlier this year.

Paige announced the couple’s decision to end their relationship on the most recent episode of her Giggly Squad podcast.

Viewers have a unique opportunity to see how the couple was functioning earlier this year and where things began to go wrong.

The most recent episode of Southern Charm, filmed mid-April, featured Craig talking to Shep Rose and Austen Kroll about his plans for kids with Paige.

Interestingly, it came up because Shep revealed he knew Sienna wanted kids, and the idea didn’t turn him off.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, when Paige and Craig discussed his decision, it was clear that she wasn’t entirely on board.

Craig Conover makes move to have kids with Paige DeSorbo

During the most recent episode of Southern Charm (Season 10, Episode 4), Craig Conover revealed he had his sperm frozen to ensure he and Paige DeSorbo could have children in the future.

He has always wanted to have children and even discussed it during his relationship with Naomie Olindo during earlier seasons of Southern Charm.

Paige hasn’t been interested in moving forward with an engagement or kids and has been pretty upfront with Craig when the conversation goes that way.

They were making business moves and building their empire together, which caused contention between Craig and his friends. They believe Paige has changed him, and when Austen Kroll showed up to talk to him about it, the two didn’t see eye to eye.

Paige DeSorbo isn’t here for anyone slandering her name

Once the news of their split was public, Paige DeSorbo had plenty of things thrown at her.

Many Southern Charm and Summer House viewers revealed they weren’t shocked, while others alluded to something nefarious going on with Paige.

However, Paige isn’t here for any of the nonsense. While some of the lighthearted things received responses from her, she was serious about making one thing clear — she wasn’t going to allow untruths to spread.

The Summer House star promised to “see” one popular Bravo blogger and YouTuber “in court” after a video accusing Paige of cheating on Craig was made by Up and Adam! on TikTok.

If there’s one thing about Paige DeSorbo, she is business savvy. Her name means everything, and she won’t let anyone drag it.

Southern Charm airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.