Southern Charm’s Craig Conover addresses relationship with Paige DeSorbo — ‘What works for us works for us’

Southern Charm star Craig Conover is easily the number one guy in the group for his Bravo show.

Throughout his time on the show, he’s been a long-term relationship guy, and after meeting Paige DeSorbo, he’s added a long-distance relationship guy to his list.

Paige has been a staple on Summer House, but her appearance on Southern Charm has been limited. However, the cast and Craig wanted that to change this season.

Viewers have seen the difference in Craig since he and Paige got together, and she has seemingly breathed new life into him.

Their relationship is very serious, and this season on Southern Charm, Craig brought up the topic of marriage and children.

They don’t seem to be on the same page, but that doesn’t mean their relationship isn’t flourishing — at their pace.

Craig Conover reveals ‘what works for us works for us’

Over on Instagram, Craig Conover opened his page for followers to ask questions.

He captioned the share, “If you could ask me anything in the world, what would it be?”

And followers came through.

One follower asked, “Have you put a time limit on yours and Paige’s relationship if there’s no progression?”

Craig responded, “@tammybunchgarza we are very happy. There is no reason to complicate things based on other people’s timelines. What works for us works for us 😊”

Another follower came to Craig and Paige DeSorbo’s defense, writing, “@tammybunchgarza who’s to say they aren’t progressing? We see just a snippet of their relationship.”

More Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo to come on Season 9 of Southern Charm

Southern Charm Season 9 has given viewers a better look into Craig Conover’s relationship with Paige DeSorbo.

The couple is living together when she visits Charleston, which is frequent. Paige has her own space and helped design the yard to her liking.

She opened up that one drawback to moving to Charleston would be her lack of a group of friends. Paige isn’t close with any of the Charmers, though she and Madison LeCroy get along famously.

We will see more of that this season, too. Venita Aspen has also talked about liking Paige, and it seems this group of girls, except maybe Taylor Ann Green, would welcome her with open arms.

However, Taylor commented that Paige cheated on Craig at Madison and Brett Randle’s wedding party, which made things awkward. And it never happened.

Despite not being on the same page regarding their future, Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo are doing what works for them.

