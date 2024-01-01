Southern Charm’s Chelsea Meissner shares first glimpse of first baby

Former Southern Charm star Chelsea Meissner has kept details about the birth of her first child private.

She revealed she was expecting earlier this year, and her last bump update was when she was 32 weeks along.

Chelsea has kept her life mostly private since exiting Southern Charm, and the identity of her child’s father has also remained private.

And while she never officially announced the gender of her baby, photos from her baby shower suggest she welcomed a little girl. All other details remain under wraps.

However, as 2023 comes to an end, Chelsea took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with an out of focus with a “mama” necklace and her baby’s hand reaching up for her.

She captioned the share, “2023.. The year I became a mother and experienced the profound magnitude of true love. 🙏🏼”

When did Chelsea Meissner welcome her first baby?

While the exact date Chelsea Meissner welcomed her baby is unknown, we can guess it was sometime in mid-September.

The former Southern Charm star revealed she was due in September, and based on her 32-week bump update, the middle of the month seems accurate.

That means her little one should be around four months old as 2023 ends, and a whole new world of firsts begins in 2024.

Why did Chelsea Meissner leave Southern Charm?

Chelsea Meissner left Southern Charm following Season 6 of the show.

There have been three seasons without her, and it’s still not the same.

When Chelsea was on the show, she was caught in an awkward triangle with Shep Rose and Austen Kroll, both interested in her. While she and Austen dated for a little while, things didn’t work out.

Ahead of Season 7, Chelsea wasn’t the only cast member to exit. Her good friends Cameran Eubanks and Naomie Olindo joined her. The women exited the show together, leaving Season 7 to look vastly different than what viewers had come to know.

Despite viewers missing Chelsea on the show, don’t expect her to return anytime soon. She reportedly left because she wanted a more private life, and with a new baby, that is even more important to the former reality TV star.

Chelsea Meissner is at a new point in her life, and Southern Charm is a chapter likely closed for good. However, being a mama seems to be her most exciting chapter yet.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.