Southern Charm stars reunite for Chelsea Meissner’s baby shower

The Southern Charm crew is growing by one.

Chelsea Meissner revealed she was expecting a baby girl earlier this year.

As her due date draws near, she was celebrated with a baby shower for the upcoming arrival of her daughter.

While Chelsea walked away from Southern Charm when her good friend, Cameran Eubanks, opted to leave, they are still two fan-favorites from the franchise.

They have remained close through it all, and some of their other friends still film the hit Bravo show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cameran and Naomie Olindo posed with the soon-to-be-mama at Chelsea’s baby shower.

Naomie Olindo and Cameran Eubanks pose with the mama-to-be. Pic credit: @naomie_olindo/Instagram

Chelsea Meissner, Cameran Eubanks, and Naomie Olindo all left Southern Charm

The Southern Charm cast has lost all of the original girls. Aside from Miss Patricia Altschul, Madison LeCroy is the longest-running woman on the show.

Cameran Eubanks announced her exit following Season 6 of Southern Charm, and both Chelsea Meissner and Naomie Olindo followed suit.

The women wanted their privacy, as Cam raised Palmer and Chelsea overshared her life with the public. There were also issues between them and Kathryn Dennis, especially regarding comments about Cam’s husband.

And while Chelsea and Cam have stayed away from Southern Charm, Naomie returned after just one season away. However, after Season 8, Naomie revealed she was not returning for Season 9.

Season 9 of Southern Charm

The upcoming season of Southern Charm will be pretty different than what viewers are used to, especially with all the casting changes.

Kathryn Dennis is no longer a part of the series, which leaves Madison LeCroy as the longest-running female cast member. Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green will be back, and both have some tragedies that will be addressed as the Bravo show airs.

The men are returning, with Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and Austen Kroll leading the way.

Expect plenty of drama but with more focus on the lives of Olivia and Taylor instead of the cast that once was.

Venita Aspen and Leva Bonaparte are expected to return as well.

The loss of Chelsea Meissner, Cameran Eubanks, and Naomie Olindo was a big deal ahead of Season 7. The show wasn’t the same without them, but their friendship remained without filming.

As Chelsea gears up to welcome her first baby, Cam and Naomie are by her side, proving that their bond is more than surface-level for the Bravo show.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.