Madison LeCroy meets Tom Cruise, says ‘Mission accomplished’

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy walked the red carpet recently.

The blonde beauty chose a black dress with a high slit and black heels to match.

Her husband, Brett Randle, didn’t appear to be with her for the special event.

This isn’t Madison’s typical outing, but she seemed to have fun there.

In a carousel of photos and videos she shared on her Instagram, she included a selfie with Tom Cruise.

Madison wrote, “Mission accomplished.”

Madison LeCroy attends Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premiere event

Madison LeCroy ditched her Southern ways for a walk among Hollywood’s elite as she attended the premiere event for Tom Cruise’s new movie Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

She dressed the part as she dazzled on the red carpet for photo ops and video footage.

There wasn’t much said about the event, as she just dropped the carousel and the caption with a nod to the movie.

The Southern Charm star has worked hard for her body, often sharing workout tips. Madison was in incredible shape for her November wedding and has kept up with everything since tying the knot.

Madison LeCroy is returning for Season 9 of Southern Charm

On top of her dealings with Amazon Live, Madison LeCroy is still very much a part of the Bravoverse.

She is back for another season and will be more present this time. Season 8 saw less of the beautiful blonde as she prepared for her wedding and spent time with her family over her friends.

Madison shared that Brett Randle will make an appearance in Season 9. He wasn’t interested in filming with her last season, which is part of why she wasn’t as involved with the show. However, he seems more comfortable, and viewers will see some of their relationship onscreen.

It’s rumored there is heavy drama in the upcoming season involving Madison’s ex, Austen Kroll, and Shep Rose’s ex, Taylor Ann Green. The two reportedly hooked up, and that plays out as cameras rolled.

Season 9 wrapped earlier this year, so it’s expected that an August or September premiere is possible. Though given the timing, it’s likely to be September at this point.

There’s also been a lot of loss surrounding the cast of Southern Charm — with Taylor and Olivia Flowers losing their brothers just months apart.

Madison LeCroy is ready for anything, including a red-carpet premiere event.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.