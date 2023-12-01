Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll admits he ‘should’ve ended up’ with Olivia Flowers

Southern Charm Season 9 has been plagued with the Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green drama.

Despite the other cast members having things going on, these two always end up at the center of attention.

The cast members traveled to Jamaica in the most recent episode of Southern Charm. Everyone was along for the ride except Paige DeSorbo, and she was the entire reason behind the trip.

In a shocking moment, Madison LeCroy and Austen sat down to talk. They have been at each other’s throats since their relationship ended, and she moved on.

However, because she knows him the way she does, Madison knew something was bothering Austen — and he unloaded on her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

He admitted that he should have ended up with Olivia Flowers.

Austen Kroll reveals he loves Olivia Flowers

There were some comments as the Charmers looked on at Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll.

Taylor Ann Green commented, wondering how Madison’s husband would feel seeing her sitting there with her ex. We think Brett Randle wouldn’t be bothered, especially given the context of the conversation.

Madison thought he was moping because he was in love with Taylor, but that wasn’t the case. He admitted to it being Olivia.

Austen said, “This is not my rom-com ending. It’s not Taylor. I was confused there for a second.”

He continued, “It was always about f***ing Olivia; I f***ing love her. It was always about her. I went to therapy because of Olivia because I should’ve ended up with her.”

What will the Season 9 Southern Charm reunion bring?

So much has changed since Season 9 of Southern Charm was filmed.

The Charmers have all watched it play out, revealing some things they couldn’t see in the moment.

Olivia Flowers has already revealed things between her and Taylor Ann Green aren’t the same.

The women have both moved on from the men in the group, and Taylor is dating someone connected to the Southern Charm spin-off, Southern Hospitality.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Venita Aspen confirmed that Olivia was not interested in Austen, clarifying she is a “smart girl” and wouldn’t “make the same mistake twice.”

It will be interesting to see what comes out at the reunion, as there is plenty of hash out with the entire cast. There were significant losses for Taylor and Olivia this year, with both of their brothers suddenly passing away.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.