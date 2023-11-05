Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers shades Taylor Ann Green during friendship assessment

BravoCon is bringing up all the dirt!

With Southern Charm currently airing and the Season 9 reunion yet to be filmed, all of the interactions among the Charmers are subject to scrutiny.

This season had its own version of Scandoval involving Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green, and Austen Kroll.

Interestingly enough, the timing couldn’t be more ironic. Last year at BravoCon, Austen was attempting to reconcile with Olivia Flowers but then ended up having Taylor sleep over at his house.

It’s a full circle moment, and Olivia isn’t holding back her thoughts about where she stands with her one-time BFF, Taylor.

Will Olivia and Taylor get back to the place they once were?

Olivia Flowers shades Taylor Ann Green at BravoCon

A lot has changed in a year for Olivia Flowers.

Last year at BravoCon, she was still best friends with Taylor Ann Green and entirely not cool with Madison LeCroy. This year, it’s the opposite.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Olivia was asked about whether she and Taylor could mend their friendship and where they stood at present.

Olivia said, “I don’t know. I mean this BravoCon, I’m not talking to Taylor and Madison [LeCroy] is my good friend, so any — weirder things have happened.”

When told what Taylor said about their friendship earlier in the day, Olivia responded with shade by saying, “That’s the first accurate thing she’s said in a very long time.”

Ouch. Clearly, Olivia isn’t keen on believing what comes out of Taylor’s mouth.

Southern Charm Season 9 reunion is coming up

The Southern Charm Season 9 reunion is set to be filmed soon, and all of the drama will be brought back up.

Olivia Flowers has been watching Season 9 and seeing things she wasn’t aware of when it all went down the first time.

She told the publication, “It’s eye-opening and I can’t help but get frustrated when I see the conversations that are had when I’m not around.”

As for where she stands with Austen Kroll, it depends on the day. She sometimes can tolerate him, and other days, not so much.

When Andy Cohen brings up the subject, and the women hash things out, it will be interesting to see if they can move past things. And if they can’t, whether Olivia and Taylor will return for Season 10 if the network picks up the show for another go-round.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.