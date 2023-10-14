Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green teases Paige DeSorbo cheating rumor, ‘Who’s to say that there’s zero proof?’

Southern Charm is messy — and we are here for it.

This season has been filled with bombshell after bombshell, mostly about Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll.

However, Taylor had her own bombshell moment at Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle’s party.

After getting into a heated discussion with Craig Conover over her ex-boyfriend, Shep Rose, she yelled out about Paige DeSorbo cheating on him.

Wait, what?

Let’s be clear that this wasn’t a thing, and didn’t hit the blogs, so where did this information come from?

Taylor Ann Green doubles down on Paige DeSorbo cheating rumor

Following Southern Charm, Taylor Ann Green was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor.

Naturally, people wanted to know why she would throw two people like Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo under the bus for no reason.

And a fan did just that when she asked Taylor about the accusations she threw out against Paige while being angry at Craig and had no concrete proof.

Taylor responded, “Who’s to say that there’s zero proof?”

Well, that is interesting, isn’t it?

The Southern Charm star said she heard it at BravoCon, and it was “really just a rumor.”

She apologized for repeating it, but her initial comment implied there was more to the story than she was willing to share.

Taylor Ann Green got messy with the Southern Charm boys

Season 9 of Southern Charm has put things into perspective about what went down with Taylor Ann Green after she and Shep Rose split.

Viewers know things weren’t good because the Season 8 reunion was a mess as she and Shep argued over his infidelity and their split after she quit her job to travel with him.

As this season plays out, things Taylor did are coming to light. The Austen Kroll drama was teased by Craig Conover ahead of the season, with him teasing they dealt with a Scandoval-esque situation.

Taylor lied about how far things went with Austen to Olivia Flowers, not knowing Austen would be truthful with Shep. And she blamed Austen for telling her to “stick to the script.” Hmmm, that sounds familiar, right, Vanderpump Rules fans?

Another tidbit we learned about Taylor is that she allegedly sent a nude photograph to Whitney Sudler-Smith. Miss Patricia Altschul was so happy to blurt that out while having drinks with Whitney and Madison LeCroy.

What else will come out about Taylor before the season is up?

Southern Charm airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.