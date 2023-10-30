Southern Charm star Shep Rose is ready for BravoCon

Shep Rose is ready for BravCon in Las Vegas.

The Southern Charm star has been a part of the event since it started, and this will be the third installment of the epic convention.

It seems most, if not all, of the current Southern Charm cast members are attending the event, and they will be on panels with Vanderpump Rules and Summer House stars.

While speaking with the Daily Dish, Shep joked about eating his vegetables to prepare. Anyone who knows him knows that was not happening!

There isn’t anything specific Shep is doing to get ready for the party-filled weekend, but he did joke about not having too many “romantic” interludes and staying out of the headlines.

He also teased he was going to freeze his assets so he doesn’t “gamble my f**king whole life away.”

Who is Shep Rose looking forward to seeing?

After nine seasons on Southern Charm and being a part of the Bravo universe, Shep Rose has made plenty of friends.

There was concern about whether there would be drama between Shep and Tom Schwartz after his comments about Shep’s ex, Taylor Ann Green, and their connection.

Nothing happened between the two, and Taylor is involved with a man named Gaston now, so there’s nothing to worry about.

The Southern Charm star mentioned dining with Golnesa and Reza from Shahs of Sunset recently, so they will likely catch up again during BravoCon.

Will Brynn Whitfield and Shep Rose finally meet?

There has been an ongoing thing between Shep Rose and Brynn Whitfield.

A few months ago, followers thought the girl in Shep’s Instagram Story was Brynn.

It wasn’t, but that doesn’t mean they don’t find one another attractive. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Brynn revealed that she and Shep have messaged back and forth and planned to meet if they were in each other’s city.

Andy Cohen would love nothing more than to see some Bravolevbrities coupled up, and this could be a match made in heaven.

With BravoCon coming up, there should be plenty of news about how the Southern Charm panel went, if there were any surprises, and whether Shep and Brynn hung out.

The cast of Southern Charm appears to be a good time, and Las Vegas has plenty of trouble they can all get into without looking too hard.

And we’ll be ready with all the gossip and news!

Southern Charm airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.