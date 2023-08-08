RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield says Shep Rose jumped in her DMs

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Brynn Whitfield, it’s that she has an advanced degree in flirting, and she’s doing that with another Bravolebrity.

The Real Housewives of New York star has been chatting it up with Southern Charm’s Shep Rose.

Shep jumped into her DMs after Brynn shared she found him attractive during her July appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“I have a little secret: I think Shep’s cute,” confessed the 36-year-old.

Well, things have progressed since then, and the duo is seemingly getting to know each other.

Brynn gave an update on that during her recent appearance on WWHL, although at first, she tried to play coy.

Southern Charm star Shep Rose jumped in Brynn Whitfield’s DMs

Brynn was a guest on the late-night Bravo Show alongside RHOA star Marlo Hampton and the two women seemed to hit it off.

Another person that Brynn has hit it off with is Shep Rose, and Andy wanted an update.

At first, Brynn said, “No comment,” until Andy said he had spoken to Shep, who said he would DM the Bravo Housewife.

“He did,” Brynn confirmed.

“He’s very sweet. He’s very smart,” she added. “Very sweet, yeah, and it’s all PG. It’s, like, about philosophy and dogs — our favorite subjects.”

RHONY viewers were emotional after Brynn Whitfield talked about her upbringing

On another note, Brynn had us in tears on Sunday night when we finally got some insight into her upbringing.

Brynn, who is biracial, confessed that her mom had her and her siblings when she was a teenager and could not take care of them.

The reality TV personality talked about the neglect she experienced as a child and how her grandmother eventually adopted her and her siblings.

However, the red-haired beauty admitted she didn’t have many ties to her Black roots except for when she went to the beauty shop — an experience she still cherishes today.

After the episode aired, viewers took to Twitter to sound off.

One viewer admitted she wasn’t a fan of Brynn at first, adding, “Her backstory really softened me up to her. Great reminder to never judge a book by its cover!”

I was initially turned off by Brynn because I felt like she’d been overplaying it for the cameras, but her backstory really softened me up to her. Great reminder to never judge a book by its cover! #RHONY pic.twitter.com/ODCbSvZ3dT — 〰️ (@misspettylamarr) August 8, 2023

“It’s nice to see the vulnerable side of #Brynn on #RHONY. Hearing her talk about her biracial childhood & experience in the beauty salon really highlights an important topic,” said one commenter.

“I sympathize w Brynn tho, I’m glad she had those BW at the beauty salon to expose her to Black beauty & culture in her childhood, I’m sure many can relate,” said someone else.

One person added, “I like Brynn more, hearing her story of growing up. I did not realise she was mixed race.”

“My heart goes out to Brynn!” said another viewer. “I couldn’t ever imagine leaving or treating my kids the way she was treated as a baby! So incredibly sad! #RHONY.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.