Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy seemingly shades Austen Kroll after cheating question

Madison LeCroy likes to throw shade at almost any chance she gets.

The Southern Charm star may be getting married this fall, but her relationship with her costar, Austen Kroll, is still a hot topic for viewers.

It played out on the show, including the famous scene where she caught Austen in bed with two other women. Bravo even collected some home footage from the event.

Things didn’t work out for the couple, and they spent Season 7 in between, but in the end, it was clearly over between them. Madison was called out at the reunion for her alleged dealings with Alex Rodriguez, who had been seeing Jennifer Lopez.

Everything came to a head, and just a few months later, Madison met Brett Randle while in Scottsdale, Arizona, and she knew from then he was the “one.”

During a recent “ask me anything” game, Madison responded to followers’ questions.

Madison LeCroy shades Austen Kroll

One of the questions Madison LeCroy was asked was, “Advice on how to move on from a cheater [red heart emoji].”

The beautiful blonde responded using a gorgeous picture of herself and wrote,” 1. CHEAT ON HIM 2. DUMP HIM 3. GET A HOT BOD 4. GET A HOTTER BF”

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Interestingly, she mentioned getting a hot bod. Madison has been working hard in the gym and toning her body before her wedding. She is more flexible and looks different from when she joined Southern Charm a few years ago.

A revenge body is a trend, and it looks like Madison LeCroy has it down.

Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle will marry privately

Madison LeCroy announced her engagement last fall, and it recently aired during Season 8 of Southern Charm.

Despite the seriousness of her relationship with Brett Randle, he has yet to appear on the show. She films solo, along with her costars.

Ahead of the season premiere, Madison confirmed Brett would not appear. It isn’t something he’s interested in, and she learned her lesson about keeping her relationship private after Austen Kroll.

At this point, it looks like he might appear if he feels like it. As Madison said, he has come around a bit. However, their wedding will be a private event with no camera at all. It’s family and close friends only.

They will be getting married around the time of filming if the show is renewed for Season 9. They still have yet to film the reunion.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.