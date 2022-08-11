Madison LeCroy shows off tiny waist in spandex workout attire

Madison LeCroy showed off her gym gains. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy is all about her gym gains these days as her wedding date is fast approaching.

The Southern Charm star has been keeping her followers appraised of her choice of workout outfits and bikinis, seemingly teaming up with Amazon to spread the news.

She will walk down the aisle this fall, but the ceremony will be private. No Bravo cameras will be there as Madison wants to protect her relationship and not relive the drama she had while dating Austen Kroll as the show aired.

These days, Madison is working on honing in on her body and getting stronger ahead of her big day. She has shown off her handstand capabilities and workouts on social media too.

Her changes are noticeable, especially from when she filmed earlier seasons of the show.

Madison is focused on showing off her tiny waist, and followers are here to support her fitness journey.

Madison LeCroy shows off in spandex

On her Instagram story, Madison LeCroy showed off her tiny waist as she showed off her attire.

She included the link to the sneakers she had on, but the focus was more on her showing off her fit physique than what was on her feet.

The blonde has been working hard to get in the best shape of her life ahead of her wedding, and it looks like the time spent was worth it as her gym gains are noticeable in a big way.

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy makes waves on Season 8 of Southern Charm

As the current season of Southern Charm plays out, it’s clear she makes Austen Kroll uncomfortable.

When Olivia Flowers invited Madison LeCroy to the party, Austen lost his mind. She was trying to be cordial with his ex, but he wasn’t having any of it.

However, it doesn’t look like things lasted. During a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, Olivia made it clear she is no Madison fan. There were hints she was still seeing Austen, though she didn’t confirm it.

The Season 8 Southern Charm reunion should be filming soon, and with that will come revelations about where everyone stands. Shep and Taylor Ann Green have reportedly split, which is another hot topic viewers hope to see after Olivia hinted they might work things out.

Madison slammed Austen openly, revealing he was never “husband material” and how he showed his “true colors.”

No matter how things end up, Madison LeCroy is still winning in the gym.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c Bravo.