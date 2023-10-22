Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy lays into Taylor Ann Green

Southern Charm has been full of drama, mostly surrounding Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll.

Madison LeCroy teased that she was no longer the villain after Season 9 and was telling the truth.

The fallout from Taylor and Austen has everyone in the group on edge, especially Olivia Flowers and Shep Rose.

There’s no easy way to navigate this Scandoval-esque situation, but Madison isn’t afraid to hit below the belt when the cast comes together.

Now that she’s happily married, Madison has been living her best life and isn’t above stirring the pot.

Here’s what happens between Madison and Taylor when the Southern Charm stars get together.

Madison LeCroy calls out Taylor Ann Greens NSFW photo

While at the meal, Madison LeCroy was all too happy to mention the NSFW photo that Taylor Ann Green sent to Whitney Sudler-Smith.

She learned about it while having cocktails with Patricia Altchul and Whitney. Miss Patricia couldn’t wait to drop the nude photo bomb.

When Madison confronts Taylor, the latter tries to play it off as it wasn’t a nude photo. However, that wasn’t the case.

Madison reveals that she could see everything as Austen pipes in to call his ex out. He is taking up for Taylor as she continues to get a verbal beat down while at dinner with the Southern Charm cast.

What’s coming up on Southern Charm?

The show must continue as the Southern Charm cast continues navigating the situation between Taylor Ann Green, Olivia Flowers, Shep Rose, and Austen Kroll.

A cast trip in the works seems to cause more complications when Taylor and Shep end up in the same bed. He calls her the “kissing bandit.”

Viewers will also see Madison LeCroy have a pregnancy scare as she talks with a doctor about her pregnancy with Hudson. She suffered a fractured pelvis, so there is concern about what her next one will do to her body.

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover mull over their next step. He is ready to get married, and she isn’t so sure. However, they are spending time together in Charleston and essentially living together, so perhaps she will soften.

As the season continues, the wounds that were opened while filming are being reopened as the cast watches the show air several months later.

And with the reunion taping coming soon, it will be interesting to see if Madison and Taylor have mended fences or if they are still feuding.

Southern Charm airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.