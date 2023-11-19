Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy celebrates first wedding anniversary

It’s been one year since Madison LeCroy tied the knot with Brett Randle.

The Southern Charm star chose not to film the wedding and only invited close friends and family members to celebrate their special day.

She and Brett got married before jetting off to their destination wedding, a beautiful location, to share their nuptials.

When Madison began dating Brett, she kept things private. He was offered a chance to appear during Season 8 of Southern Charm but declined.

However, viewers have seen him a handful of times throughout Season 9, and Madison is much more present this year than she was last year.

The blonde bombshell captioned her share, “How sweet it is to be loved by you.

Happy Anniversary 🤍 11.19.22″

Madison LeCroy is in her ‘housewife era’

Madison LeCroy talks about being in her “housewife era” quite often.

The Southern Charm star is enjoying married life and all that comes with it.

One scene during Season 9 pulled at viewers’ heartstrings when her son, Hudson, came home after getting into a fight. She was spending time with Brett Randle while Hudson was out with friends.

When Madison realized the gravity of the situation, Brett swooped in to put himself in front of the cameras and ensure Hudson could get emotional without worrying about being filmed. He even took him upstairs to get cleaned up as Madison paced in the kitchen.

While Brett hasn’t been a part of the show as much as some would like, seeing Madison enjoying her home and her “housewife” personality.

Madison LeCroy is ready for the Southern Charm reunion

Madison LeCroy is prepared for the Southern Charm reunion. She has been stirring the pot with the Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, and Austen Kroll drama all season.

She’s been saying what the viewers are thinking, and after watching things back, there is plenty more for all the Charmers to say.

BravoCon added to the drama with Taylor and Olivia giving different answers about the state of their friendship.

And now that Madison and Craig Conover are in a better place this season, we have high hopes for their banter at the reunion. Madison adores his girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, and that is a friendship many would like to see more of on the hit Bravo show.

With a year of marriage under her belt, and an upcoming reunion, Madison LeCroy is living her best life.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.