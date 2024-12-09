Southern Charm star Austen Kroll has whirlwind weekend: ‘I continue to pinch myself daily’

It’s been a busy few days for Austen Kroll, who celebrated the Season 10 premiere of Southern Charm with his friends and co-stars.

The watch party was held at the restaurant he co-owns with Southern Charm’s Craig Conover.

Several of their co-stars were in attendance, but Shep Rose and Jarrett “JT” Thomas were notably missing from the group photos.

Before Austen shared his carousel of photos from the whirlwind weekend, Leva Bonaparte shared a few snaps of her own. The Southern Hospitality cast was in New York City to celebrate with the Charmers as they hit a significant Bravo milestone.

Austen joined Southern Charm in Season 4 and quickly bonded with Craig. However, their friendship is being tested as Season 10 plays out.

After six seasons on Bravo, it seems Austen still needs to remind himself that everything happening is real.

Austen Kroll pinches himself ‘daily’

On Instagram, Austen Kroll shared a carousel of photos from his busy weekend.

He and Craig Conover hosted the Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality crew at their restaurant in New York City.

Austen snapped some photos from there and included some family photos from a friend and family weekend that was celebrated. His parents and his sister were there and popped up in the share.

The share was captioned, “What an absolutely incredible couple of days, I’m still trying to process it all. The milestone tenth season of #southerncharm premiere party @carriagehousenyc , followed by our friends and family weekend @bythewaychs ! I continue to pinch myself daily.”

What’s happening in Season 10 of Southern Charm for Austen Kroll?

After a trainwreck in Season 9 of Southern Charm for Austen Kroll, things seem to be back on track during Season 10.

Things are going well with his girlfriend, for whom he has several pet names, as evidenced in Episode 1.

However, his friendships this season leave much to be desired. Austen and Craig Conover aren’t on the same page, and he walks away from his friend during a conversation in Craig’s backyard.

Paige DeSorbo believes she may be Craig’s problem, but he doesn’t seem to care. He has moved on from the bachelor lifestyle and is content to represent his brands with a more wholesome image.

Austen and Shep Rose seem distant, too, but as the season goes on, they rekindle their friendship after the fracture caused by Austen and Taylor Ann Green kissing before Season 9 aired and Shep being blackout drunk at BravoCon.

This much success is still shocking to Austen despite his living it daily.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.