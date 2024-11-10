Southern Charm fans worry as Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas looks ‘unwell’

Season 10 of Southern Charm will premiere in a few weeks, and the off-screen drama has already started.

Jarrett “JT” Thomas revealed he quit the Bravo show before he finished filming his confessionals.

There has been speculation about why he chose to walk away, and JT hinted that it was related to his emotionally and physically draining year.

He hinted that more would follow his initial statement and followed that up with a new post.

In the two photos shared, JT revealed a current selfie, and one from Season 9 of Southern Charm was attached behind it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The images were drastically different.

Southern Charm fans concerned over ‘unwell’ Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas

Following the news that Jarrett “JT” Thomas quit Southern Charm, viewers took to Reddit to talk about his vastly changed appearance.

One Redditor wrote, “He looks unwell.”

Another said, “He looks so unwell in this first photo.”

Someone else mentioned him being “pleased” with how he turned out.

One more expressed concern about him having diabetes and all of the drinking that happened.

Pic credit: u/bword___/Reddit

What will happen with Season 10 now that Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas quit?

Seeing where Bravo goes without Jarrett “JT” Thomas completing his confessionals will be interesting.

He filmed the entire season as it wrapped months ago, based on the premiere date. Confessionals are filmed throughout the season and added as needed.

His reunion absence won’t affect things too much, as Bravo has had Housewives not attend reunions in the past. However, he won’t be able to explain himself or elaborate on anything that happened alongside his cast mates.

The Southern Charm trailer hinted at a possible romance brewing between JT and Venita Aspen. That was shocking, given she had a boyfriend during Season 9, and the two didn’t seem overly interested in one another. JT was head over heels in love with Taylor Ann Green.

Plenty of drama has viewers looking forward to the Season 10 premiere, but this off-screen flip makes them curious about what could have prompted JT’s strong reaction and what the other cast members think.

Madison LeCroy is likely waiting with receipts, as she typically has the tea viewers want. She is the longest-running woman on the show, behind Miss Patricia Altschul.

We are monitoring what JT has to say moving forward, especially since he hinted that he had more to say, but it wasn’t the time.

Southern Charm Season 10 premieres Thursday, December 5, at 9/8c on Bravo.